This Pune restaurant serves Indian food with Japanese ingredients, begging the question: Is this the era of Indo-Japanese?

Salmon Puri Dahi Puri

Listen to this article This Pune restaurant serves a fusion of Indo-Japanese flavours x 00:00

On our previous visits to Pune, we dined extensively at Japanese restaurant Kinki on Balewadi High Street and Soy Como Soy at Kalyani Nagar, which offers Nikkei cuisine—both previously helmed by Chef Rohit Vishnani. So when we heard he’s turned entrepreneur with Tiger Naan in Koregaon Park, we were excited to put it up on our must-visit places to eat on our next trip to the Queen of Deccan.

Chef Vishnani’s Instagram hints at a fusion of modern tastes and comforting flavours. One afternoon, we visited to experience his reimagined cuisine—bold Indian flavours blended with Japanese techniques. The space features warm, breezy interiors with wooden accents, wicker furniture, and a green-tiled open-air area adorned with vibrant Manga-inspired lamps. Large tables dominate, making it perfect for families and groups.



The outdoor area of Tiger Naan, Pune is tiled green and punctuated with lamps that wear Japanese-inspired designs

As we open the menu, the chaat section grabs our attention with unexpected twists. We tried the salmon puri dahi puri ('489), a bold take on Pune’s SPDP. Defying the adage against pairing dahi with fish, it combined warm chana, dahi, sweet and tangy chutneys, and puris topped with sev—plus a sliver of salmon and a touch of Japanese soy. It seemed like a whimsical idea, perhaps born of a drunken experiment, yet it worked brilliantly. Days later, we’re still marvelling—how does this dish work? It just does.

Most dishes didn’t match the mind-bending surprise of the Japanese SPDP but were reliably satisfying, like the taco loco edamame and cottage cheese seekh ('399). The seekh rested on a perfectly charred kulcha, topped with chutneys, micro greens, and a subtle, sweet kewpie glaze. Bold Indian flavours dominated, while the Japanese elements—edamame and kewpie—blended seamlessly, adding a delicate balance to the dish.

We tried the butter black Bean thecha prawns ('569), which were as buttery as promised. Garnished with bird’s eye chilli for a subtle kick, they resembled classic butter garlic prawns but with black butter beans stealing the spotlight. While the thecha was faint, the dish was still a must-try.



Paya Ramen

For mains, the paya ramen ('559) was a standout—perfect for a chilly evening. Rich broth paired with soba noodles delivered all the depth of a great ramen. Tiger Naan’s twist came through mentsuyu, a Japanese sauce of sake, mirin, soy, kombu, and bonito flakes. The dish, complete with shredded mutton, cabbage, and a pickled egg, was a total winner.

Tiger Naan is sober for drinks and serves only coffee, matcha, a handful of mocktails, and lassi. We sipped on the wasabi lassi and the shitake lassi. The wasabi lassi ('189) was a clear winner, with hints of pungency and that typical wasabi aftertaste. It was reminiscent of drinking chaas with a slit green chilli in it, except this was sweet and thick like lassi should be. The shitake lassi ('189) felt more like a rabdi and barely had the flavour of shitake mushroom. We could only get a hint of it once we reached the bottom half of the glass.

Too full for dessert, we skipped it—and truthfully, nothing on the menu caught our eye. Tiger Naan is a must-visit for those seeking a creative dining experience without stepping too far out of their comfort zone. Chef Vishnani perfectly balances experimentation and familiarity, making it an excellent choice for family meals. While the adventurous can explore bold Indo-Japanese fusions, traditionalists will find plenty to enjoy, ensuring no one at the table feels out of place.

What: Tiger Naan

At: C-1, Lane Number 5, Rakshalekha Society, Meera Nagar, Koregaon Park, Pune

Time: 11 am to 12 am

Rating: good

Tiger Naan didn’t know we were there. Sunday Mid-day reviews anonymously and pays for meals.