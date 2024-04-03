Sweet, sour, bold and spicy: What is Nikkei cuisine and why is it becoming more popular in Mumbai

Inspired by Japanese cuisine and Peruvian ingredients, dishes from Nikkei cuisine are finding their way onto the tables of city restaurants. Mumbai chefs dive into what makes the cuisine unique for Mumbai’s palate along with its star ingredients and unique dishes that promise to ignite interest

Nikkei cuisine is a fusion cuisine derived from Japanese and Peruvian cuisines. Photo Courtesy: Koishii/Yazu

Recently in March, pan-Asian restaurant Yazu in Lower Parel hosted a Nikkei Food Festival. It is one of more restaurants in recent times who have jumped on the bandwagon of serving the cuisine in Mumbai. Such has been the growing interest for the cuisine that Megumi, a Japanese restaurant inspired by the Nikkei resto-bar culture opened in Santacruz in February and serves a variety of dishes on their menu. It was the second restaurant in two months, after city-based restaurateurs Kishore David Frederick and Sarabjit Singh Keer opened Tango Tamari, a Nikkei restaurant in Juhu in December 2023.