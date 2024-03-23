Hit for Holi

Savour the celebrations with these colourful treats
Representation Pic
Chappan bhog
Enjoy a sumptuous feast of 56 delectable vegetarian food items. From kairi panha to thandai to ker gunda, urad rajma masala, jowar rotla, puri masala, urad halwa and of course, gujiya.
Madhuban
Price: Rs 555 onwards
WHERE: 3rd Floor, R Mall, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Mulund.
Thanda thanda thandai
Join the ice cream party at Naturals. The delicious and refreshing thandai flavour is a blend of milk, thandai masala, sugar and saffron, and promises to refresh your taste buds with its delectable combination of ingredients.
Naturals ice cream
Price: Rs 75 onwards
TO ORDER: www.naturalicecreams.in
Old is gold
Holi at Soam brings back the joys of simple eating and appreciating seasonal changes. The menu includes aam ka panna, thandaai, rose, or kesar falooda with sugar-free alternatives, dal pakwan, khatta moong, ghavan, chole kulche, sindhi jalebi, rabdi, and gujiya.
Soam
Price: Rs 280 onwards
Where: Babulnath, Chowpatty.
Rang barse
Treat yourself to Bombay Sweet Shop’s Holi Collection that includes special thandai mithai, nutty gujiya, shahi balushahi, saffron kaju katli, and more. There’s also shakkar para, Tex-Mex corn chivda, and rangeela boondi chikki for savouries. Add a splash of natural colours to your celebrations with Phool’s chemical-free gulaal.
Bombay Sweet Shop
PRICE: Rs 180 onwards
Order online: www.bombaysweetshop.com
Pop the cork
Add some fizz to your Holi party with Sula Vineyards’ wine cans. These single-serve cans are the perfect party companions—choose from Chenin Blanc, Rosé Zin and Red Zin and create the ideal Holi hamper for your loved ones.
Sula Vineyards
Price: Rs 285
To ORDER: www.sulavineyards.com
Make it healthy
Wholesome treats of Farmley’s Holi Gift Box has cashews, party mix, date bites, thandai powder, herbal gulal, and chandan.
Farmley
Price: Rs 999
To ORDER: www.farmley.com