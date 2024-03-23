Hit for Holi

Savour the celebrations with these colourful treats

Representation Pic

Chappan bhog

Enjoy a sumptuous feast of 56 delectable vegetarian food items. From kairi panha to thandai to ker gunda, urad rajma masala, jowar rotla, puri masala, urad halwa and of course, gujiya.

Madhuban

Price: Rs 555 onwards

WHERE: 3rd Floor, R Mall, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Mulund.

Thanda thanda thandai

Join the ice cream party at Naturals. The delicious and refreshing thandai flavour is a blend of milk, thandai masala, sugar and saffron, and promises to refresh your taste buds with its delectable combination of ingredients.

Naturals ice cream

Price: Rs 75 onwards

TO ORDER: www.naturalicecreams.in

Old is gold

Holi at Soam brings back the joys of simple eating and appreciating seasonal changes. The menu includes aam ka panna, thandaai, rose, or kesar falooda with sugar-free alternatives, dal pakwan, khatta moong, ghavan, chole kulche, sindhi jalebi, rabdi, and gujiya.

Soam

Price: Rs 280 onwards

Where: Babulnath, Chowpatty.

Rang barse

Treat yourself to Bombay Sweet Shop’s Holi Collection that includes special thandai mithai, nutty gujiya, shahi balushahi, saffron kaju katli, and more. There’s also shakkar para, Tex-Mex corn chivda, and rangeela boondi chikki for savouries. Add a splash of natural colours to your celebrations with Phool’s chemical-free gulaal.

Bombay Sweet Shop

PRICE: Rs 180 onwards

Order online: www.bombaysweetshop.com

Pop the cork

Add some fizz to your Holi party with Sula Vineyards’ wine cans. These single-serve cans are the perfect party companions—choose from Chenin Blanc, Rosé Zin and Red Zin and create the ideal Holi hamper for your loved ones.

Sula Vineyards

Price: Rs 285

To ORDER: www.sulavineyards.com

Make it healthy

Wholesome treats of Farmley’s Holi Gift Box has cashews, party mix, date bites, thandai powder, herbal gulal, and chandan.

Farmley

Price: Rs 999

To ORDER: www.farmley.com