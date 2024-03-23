Breaking News
Hit for Holi
Hit for Holi

Updated on: 24 March,2024 08:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Team SMD |

Savour the celebrations with these colourful treats

Representation Pic

Chappan bhog



Enjoy a sumptuous feast of 56 delectable vegetarian food items. From kairi panha to thandai to ker gunda, urad rajma masala, jowar rotla, puri masala, urad halwa and of course, gujiya.
>>>
Madhuban
Price: Rs 555 onwards
WHERE: 3rd Floor, R Mall, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Mulund.


Thanda thanda thandai

Join the ice cream party at Naturals. The delicious and refreshing thandai flavour is a blend of milk, thandai masala, sugar and saffron, and promises to refresh your taste buds with its delectable combination of ingredients.
>>> 
Naturals ice cream
Price: Rs 75 onwards
TO ORDER: www.naturalicecreams.in

Old is gold

Holi at Soam brings back the joys of simple eating and appreciating seasonal changes. The menu includes aam ka panna, thandaai, rose, or kesar falooda with sugar-free alternatives, dal pakwan, khatta moong, ghavan, chole kulche, sindhi jalebi, rabdi, and gujiya.
>>>
Soam
Price: Rs 280 onwards
Where: Babulnath, Chowpatty.

Rang barse

Treat yourself to Bombay Sweet Shop’s Holi Collection that includes special thandai mithai, nutty gujiya, shahi balushahi, saffron kaju katli, and more. There’s also shakkar para, Tex-Mex corn chivda, and rangeela boondi chikki for savouries. Add a splash of natural colours to your celebrations with Phool’s chemical-free gulaal.
>>> 
Bombay Sweet Shop
PRICE: Rs 180 onwards
Order online: www.bombaysweetshop.com

Pop the cork

Add some fizz to your Holi party with Sula Vineyards’ wine cans. These single-serve cans are the perfect party companions—choose from Chenin Blanc, Rosé Zin and Red Zin and create the ideal Holi hamper for your loved ones.
>>>
Sula Vineyards
Price: Rs 285
To ORDER: www.sulavineyards.com

Make it healthy

Wholesome treats of Farmley’s Holi Gift Box has cashews, party mix, date bites, thandai powder, herbal gulal, and chandan.
>>>
Farmley
Price: Rs 999
To ORDER: www.farmley.com 

life and style sunday mid-day indian food mumbai food Food Recipes Food
