Holi 2025: Here are four unique ways to celebrate the festival of colours in Mumbai

From poolside parties to festive feasts, here’s how to celebrate Holi in the city!

Splash of colours

Celebrate Holi with a poolside dinner at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach on March 14. Enjoy unlimited food and drinks with live counters serving dishes like gulaal gosht kabab, gulabi murgh, and paneer moti makhani. End with malpua and thandhai cheesecake in a lively, festive ambiance!

The Square

WHERE: Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach

WHEN: March 14, 7 PM to 11 PM

Price: Rs 3,500 onwards

TO BOOK: 66934444

Mithai magic

Bombay Sweet Shop’s Holi collection has coconut gulab milk cake, thandai moti paak, choco coconut gujiya, shahi balushahi with thandai rabdi and matcha thandai to keep the festive spirit high. Their hampers are perfect for gifting or taking to a party.

Bombay Sweet Shop

Price : Rs 195 onwards

TO ORDER: bombaysweetshop.com

Spread the cheer

Make your Holi unforgettable with a Holi-Licious Feast on March 14. This vibrant brunch brings together the spirit of the festival with a spread of festive dishes, decadent sweets, and refreshing beverages.

ITC Grand Central, Parel

TIME: From 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM

Price : Rs 2,750

TO BOOK: 67045121

Celebrate togetherness

Celebrate Holi with a festive lunch on March 14 and brunch on March 16 at Seasonal Tastes. Enjoy their lavish buffet of traditional dishes, and Holi-themed sweets amidst vibrant décor. Take your loved ones along for a feast of flavours and joy!

Seasonal Tastes

WHERE: The Westin Mumbai

Garden City

WHEN: March 14, 12.30 PM to 4 PM March 16, 12:30 PM to 3 PM

Price : Rs 2,625 onwards

TO BOOK: 9004661082