From poetry to pants: Explore these unique offerings this monsoon season

Catch up with new-age poetry

Whether you are a poet yourself or simply a fan of American poetry, you can read what today’s poets are writing on this website. Poet.org’s poem a day does exactly what its name is: it features a new poem daily. The daily digital poetry series has over 250 previously unpublished poets by new-age American poets writing across various themes. How this works? Each year, Poets.org selects an academy of twelve popular poets. Month on month, each academy member acts as the guest editor, curating one month of daily poem offerings. The academy members solicit work directly, so you never know which poet you will get to read next.

You can also look up American poets you admire and their works as the website has over three thousand biographies of contemporary and classic poets and their works.

poets.org/poem-a-day

Free books!

Did you buy a Kindle to curb books from piling up on your shelf but now you end up spending too much on them? Here is a website that you must bookmark! Project Gutenberg is one of the oldest running e-book sites and offers a library of titles that are no longer protected by copyright. All the books you will find here have been collected and digitised by volunteers.

You can read the classics such as Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare, Moby Dick, Or, The Whale by Herman Melville, Middlemarch by George Eliot (1851), A Room with a View by EM Forster (1827) among others. Others include The First Book of Adam and Eve by Rutherford Hayes Platt (1661), The Cornhill Magazine (Vol. XLI, No. 241 new series, July 1916) by Various (1640), The King James Version of the Bible (1611), and The Mahabharata of Krishna-Dwaipayana Vyasa, Volume 1 (1548).

gutenberg.org

Stay curious

What if you could receive an email full of interesting facts, short quizzes, and bite-sized lessons that improve your knowledge of the world?

Curious does exactly that with a simple aim to amp up your curiosity quotient (CQ). Once you sign-up the website sends a daily workout to your inbox. At times it will have a lesson, a video conversation, or a fact —all of it aimed at improving your knowledge and keeping you curious. You can choose how much time you want to commit to learning something new every day, and it can range from five to 30 minutes. Curious will take your time into account and only send an email that suits you. To sign up, you will have to take a curiosity test that will rate your CQ which helps the site design your daily workout. When you do have more time on hand, the website also offers in-depth courses to improve your knowledge of various subjects. These can be anything from humanities, STEM, and psychology, to work-related topics.

curious.com

No more ants in your pants

What’s more frustrating than hunting for the perfect pair of pants? Everything’s either too tight, too loose, tight and loose at the same time (how?) or has exclusively passed fictitious quality-checks. We’re tired of fabrics withering away in weeks and styles that should have been left in 2010 with the peplum top.

Hoppers by Bombay Trooper are a saviour. It’s an all-in-one bottom wear that’s ready for any adventure life throws your way—even Mumbai monsoons. Crafted from specially treated 100 per cent cotton fabric, these pants will keep you cool and comfortable—and, most importantly, beat the rainy-season dampness. The ultra-light fabric ensures you barely feel them on, while the flexible design accommodates all your moves, from everyday walking to a challenging set at the gym. And here’s the best part: Hoppers are unisex and unisize, meaning they fit everyone perfectly. No need to worry about outgrowing them or hunting for the right size. It’s a fit made in clothing heaven! Say goodbye to sweaty-pants syndrome and hello to the ultimate in breathable, stylish bottom wear.

This jewellery is the bomb!

Ever fancied a ring resembling an actual finger? Or a pendant made from pencil shavings? If not, these sutli bomb earrings are sure to grab your attention! Check out Foolstop Designs for all your quirky jewelry needs. Not only are these pieces visually alluring, but they’re also top-notch in quality. The colours last, and won’t catch rust even after a long time of wear. Other unique products available include the Diwali patakha set (earrings and pendants inspired by firecrackers), rings with tiny Mona Lisa paintings, hyper-realistic brick and walnut fridge magnets, desi-inspired tote bags and more. Prices start at around R300 and go up to R3,200. So, head over to Foolstop’s Instagram (@foolstop.design) to place your order and explore these innovative jewellery and accessories that are redefining style statements.



Curated by Anadya Narain, Shreemayi Nainwal and Junisha Dama