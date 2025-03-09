Ramzan 2025: Indulge in these 13 iftar menus in Mumbai

And you’re invited to relish these tried-and-tested delights for a truly memorable evening

Fit for royalty

Pic/Anurag Ahire

Celebrate the essence of Ramzan with Behrouz Biryani’s royal iftari sandooq which offers a seven-course nawabi spread with murgh shorba, gosht haleem, khasta murgh samosas, dum gosht biryani, and more.

Behrouz Biryani

Price: Rs 119 onwards

TO ORDER: behrouzbiryani.com

Decadent delights



PIC/Satej Shinde

Bayroute’s dawaat-e-iftar comes in compact packaging so you can break your fast on the go or gift it to loved ones—it has stuffed dates, seasonal fruits, pickled vegetables, freshly baked pita, harissa chicken kebab or zaffrani paneer kebab, and a pilaf we couldn’t stop savouring. End with their baklava, of course.

Bayroute

WHERE: all outlets

Price: Rs 1,345 onwards

TO ORDER: 8657530351

Flavours of legacy

Indulge in a heartwarming spread of chana masala, mutton kebab shikampuri, Morocco chicken, along with mutton bhuna gosht with fried aloo, murg karahi, and chicken desi pulao. End on a sweet note with Hurrems dessert box and dudhi halwa.

Jaffer Bhai’s Delhi Darbar

Price : Rs 1,850

TO BOOK: 1800 209 5233

Traditions on a platter

Treat yourself to a royal iftar with Art of Dum’s slow-cooked delights! We love everything from their fragrant dum gosht biryani to melt-in-your-mouth kebabs and gourmet chaats. Every dish is a celebration of authentic dum pukht flavours.

Art of Dum

Price : Rs 245 onwards

TO ORDER: 9076148000

Signature spread

Nawab Saheb at The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake has Iftaar-E-Yunus, a luxurious menu curated by Chef Yunus Khan. Here, you can indulge in dishes like dunyari kebab, gosht nihari, and kathal ki haleem, paired with warqi paratha and saunfiyani roti. The meal ends with shahi tukda, kulfi falooda, and badam ka halwa, which can be savoured with lakeside views.

Nawab Saheb

WHERE: Nawab Saheb, The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake

Price: Rs 450 onwards

TO ORDER: 9833127844

Fusion of tastes

Nksha’s Ramzan special blends traditional and modern flavours with dishes like mushroom patti samosa, mutton kheema samosa, gosht khichdi, bohri murg biryani, and desserts like sheer khurma and kesari paneer jalebi. Curated by Farhana Soomar and Chef Vikram Arora, this festive menu is available for dine-in and takeaway throughout the month.

Nksha

WHERE: Nksha, Churchgate

Price: Rs 600 onwards

TO ORDER: 9820475555

Classic cravings

Break your fast with House of Biryan’s curated iftar boxes—choose from chicken, mutton, or the indulgent Royal Box. Each comes with salt, dates, samosas, kebabs, and sides for a truly flavourful evening.

House of Biryan

Price: Rs 429 onwards

TO ORDER: houseofbiryan.com

Royal treat

Ummrao at Courtyard by Marriott offers a luxurious iftar with Awadhi and contemporary flavours. The set dinner menus, which include vegetarian, non-veg, Jain, and gluten-free options, feature galouti kebabs, murgh dum biryani, and desserts like shahi tukda and phirni. With opulent interiors, it promises a royal iftar experience.

Ummrao

WHERE: Courtyard by Marriott

Price: Rs 3,000 onwards

TO ORDER: 8976708345

A feast of Awadh

Waarsa at NCPA celebrates Ramzan with a limited-time Awadhi menu, starting with complimentary sharbat and dates. Enjoy dishes like gilawat ke kabab, Bombay Bohri boti, jaituni tandoori jhinga, and mains like chandni chowk ki nihari and kathal ki nihari. End with Mumbai ka malpua and chai ice cream.

Waarsa

WHERE: NCPA, Nariman Point

Price: Rs 500 onwards

TO BOOK: 9594943555

Lebanese love

Arbab’s iftar boxes are packed with Lebanese delights that will make you want more. Succulent kebabs, freshly baked khubz, creamy hummus, and specials like mango mojito, kunafa chocolate, and laban. Perfect for intimate gatherings or a soulful meal at home.

Arbab

WHERE: Bandra, BKC and Versova

Price: Rs 2,700 onwards

TO ORDER: 9920830008

Hearty plates

Hyatt Centric Juhu’s Ramzan special iftar menu blends Mumbai’s street food with traditional flavours. Enjoy drinks like roohafza and masala doodh, falafel, gosht chapli kebabs, murgh ki galouti, and koli-style paneer. Mains include veg biryani, khichda, murgh Lucknowi korma, and chicken biryani.

Hyatt Centric Juhu Mumbai

WHERE: Juhu Tara Road

Price: Rs 800 onwards

TO ORDER: 86578 84964

A symphony of flavours

Indulge in slow-cooked dum biryanis, melt-in-mouth kebabs, and gourmet chaats that capture the essence of festive gatherings. Order or dine in—from succulent mutton seekh kebabs to aromatic chicken biryani and crispy samosas.

Persian Darbar, all outlets

Price: Rs 95 onwards

TO ORDER: 9892957741

Kuch meetha ho jaye

Meetha by Radisson presents exclusive Ramzan specials by Chef Raghvendra Singh, offering a blend of traditional and innovative sweets to elevate your iftar. Indulge in malai phirni, kesar phirni, laccha rabdi, falooda varieties, malpua, assorted bhajiyas, and dates stuffed with exotic nuts. Available individually or in curated hampers.

Meetha

WHERE: Goregaon, Bandra, and Borivali

Price: Rs 150 onwards

TO ORDER: 9594971605