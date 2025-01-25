Breaking News
Republic Day 2025 Dine at these Mumbai eateries to enjoy the weekend with food

Updated on: 26 January,2025 12:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Spandana Bhura , Akshita Maheshwari | mailbag@mid-day.com smdmail@mid-day.com

Top

For Republic Day, Sunday mid-day curates a list of eateries around the city to celebrate the spirit of patriotism

File pic

Listen to this article
00:00

Khandani celebration
Known for their iconic thalis, Khandani Rajdhani is adding a patriotic flair to their menu this year to celebrate the spirit of Republic Day. Special additions to the menu include tirangi halwa, tiranga pulav, and tiranga bread pakoda. 
Where: Khandani Rajdhani, 
Navi Mumbai
Price: Rs 600 for two
Contact: 99303 18555


Tikka treats 


Explore Blabber’s vibrant menu, starting with the cheesy stuffed mushroom tikka with creamy cheese and smoky spices. For those who enjoy a fiery kick, the harissa chicken or paneer tikka brings a bold fusion of Middle Eastern and Indian flavours. And for meat lovers, the dual chicken tikka is a must-try!
Where: Blabber All Day, Juhu
Price: Rs 1800 for two
Contact: 99677 68775


It’s biryani time

On Republic Day today, Mool pays tribute to the culinary pride of India—biryani. A dish that transcends borders, each region in India has woven its own tale through its biryani, reflecting the diverse cultures, traditions, and flavours that make our country unique. Start at the classic veg biryani, and make your way through unique offerings like Kashmiri gucchi biryani, Chettinad chicken biryani, and Lucknowi mutton biryani. This is not just a meal; it’s a celebration of India, one biryani at a time.
Where: Mool: Kitchen & Bar 
Kala Ghoda
Price: Rs 1000 for two
Contact: 8657 057481

South specials

Let Kerala’s rich traditions add a flavourful twist to your celebrations! Dive into a feast of flavours of Kerala—from tangy thakkali rasam to creamy avial and indulgent pal payasam. Whether dining in or at home, this culinary journey is as heart-warming as it is delicious. 
Where: Santosham,  Powai
Price: Rs 599 onwards 
Contact: 81081 06447

Taste the tricolor

Celebrate with Amazonia’s tricolour-inspired menu, which takes you on a flavourful journey. Beginning with a zesty crab roll representing the vibrant saffron hue, experience the purity of the salmon nigiri, followed by the bold, rich flavours of tuna nigiri. A tribute to the nation through culinary artistry! 
Where: Amazonia, Khar
Price: Rs 1800 for two
To book: 88288 84042

The taste of India 

Celebrate the vibrant flavours of India this Republic Day at Via Bombay, where their chefs have crafted an extraordinary Special Regional Buffet that journeys through the rich culinary traditions of every corner of the country. With iconic dishes like Hyderabadi biryani, Rajasthani dal baati churma, and Goan prawn curry, and for vegetarians—Bengali short baingan, Gujarati undhiyu, and South Indian avial—experience the soul of India on your plate. Pair these with an array of regional breads, fragrant rice, and indulgent desserts like malai ghewar, payasam, and gulab jamun, all thoughtfully prepared to make your Republic Day meal unforgettable.
Where: Via Bombay, Chembur
Price: Rs 850 onwards
TO book: 88797 58688

