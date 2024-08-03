Sip, sip, slurp! Enjoy these regional hot soups during this monsoon

These comforting, regional hot soups are like a warm hug on a chilly day, perfect for when you crave something nourishing to ward off the season’s sniffles

As the grey clouds show no signs of respite and the damp weather brings a season of health risks, a bowl of soups with recipes inspired by ancient wisdom is the best way to keep you warm and fuzzy. In Ayurveda, soups are often used to balance the doshas (vata, pitta, and kapha), promote digestion, and provide essential nutrients, making them perfect for health-conscious individuals.

Vile parle-based Chef Roopa Nabar, author of My Romance with Food, says, “Soups provide warmth and comfort, are rich in nutrients and antioxidants, and help boost the immune system to fight common monsoon ailments. They keep you hydrated and maintain electrolyte balance. During the monsoon, our digestive systems can become sluggish. Since soups are light and easy to digest, they make for a perfect meal option.”

The nostalgic and soothing nature of a hot bowl of soup can lift spirits and provide a sense of well-being during gloomy weather. So, as the rains pour down, treat yourself to a delicious bowl.

Gujarat’s raab



Hetal Chheda

Hetal Chheda, Founder of Not A Chef and Unbox Jalso tells us about raab, a traditional, healthy, warming drink made in most Gujarati households during monsoons and winters. “It’s a natural home remedy, passed down through generations to boost the immune system, especially during the monsoons. There are two types of raab: One is made with wheat flour, ghee, ajwain, sauth, and warming spices and is sweet; and the other one is made with pearl millet (bajra) with buttermilk, salt, and pepper.” You can experiment with ragi (finger millet) or mixed grain flours and adjust the consistency to make a thick porridge or add water to make a drink. “It’s amazing how these soup bowls can be so comforting and fulfilling,” she adds.

Sweet raab

Ingredients

1 tbsp ghee

A pinch ajwain

2 cloves

Few peppercorns

1 cinnamon stick

2 whole cardamoms

2 tbsp wheat flour

1 /2 cup jaggery water

Method

Melt ghee in a pan. Add ajwain, cloves, few peppercorns, a cinnamon stick, and cardamoms. Once they crackle, add wheat flour and jaggery water. Let it boil, garnish with almonds, and drink it warm.

Bajra raab

Ingredients

1 tbsp ghee

1tsp cumin seeds

2 tbsp coarsely ground bajra, roasted

1/2 glass buttermilk

Method

In a pan, melt ghee and add cumin seeds. Add bajra, half a glass of water and half a glass of buttermilk, and let it cook. Add salt and pepper. Once done, garnish with coriander and squeeze some lemon.

Murshidabad’s badam aur jau ka shorba

Chef Mujeeb ur Rehman invites us to explore the rich cultural history behind the delightful badam aur jau ka shorba, perfect for vegetarians, especially during tea time in the rainy season. “During Nawab Zain-ud-Din Ali Khan’s reign, the Murshidabad dynasty significantly influenced local politics, economics, and social affairs. A strong Marwari Oswal and Jain community held major positions within the kingdom.



Mujeeb ur Rehman

One monsoon evening, the Nawab, known for his hospitality, planned a crucial meeting with his financial advisors. He instructed his head chef to prepare a special vegetarian soup to respect their dietary preferences. This gesture showcased the Nawab’s respect for his advisors’ cultural practices and reinforced the strong relationship between the ruling dynasty and the influential Marwari Oswal and Jain communities,” he says.

Ingredients

30 gm roasted almond powder

25 gm barley, soaked for two hours

10 ml desi ghee

200 ml milk

100 ml water

Salt to taste

5 gm green cardamom powder

5 gm white pepper powder

10 ml fresh cream

Saffron, to garnish

Method

Dilute the milk with water and heat it. In a saucepan, heat the desi ghee on a low flame. Add the diluted milk and cook on medium heat, stirring well. Once the milk starts boiling, add the soaked barley and stir well. Cook for an additional 10 minutes. Add the roasted almond powder, salt, green cardamom powder, and white pepper powder. Keep stirring well for another five minutes. Turn off the flame and stir in the fresh cream. Garnish with saffron.

Maharashtra’s kulith saar

Chef Nabar’s quick and easy fix for monsoon is protein-rich kulith saar. “Horsegram or kulthi is a miracle drought-tolerant pulse that’s heavily underrated. It helps control diabetes, heart disease, kidney stones, and colds. It is rich in protein, calcium, iron, phosphorus, and many antioxidants and is often given to lactating mothers to help increase bone density. I had refused to have it while lactating because it didn’t look appealing, but my mom would push by saying, it is as good as your French onion soup...bon appetite,” she laugs.

Ingredients

1/2 cup kulith (soaked overnight)

1 small onion, finely chopped

1/4 tsp turmeric

5 peppercorns

1 tsp coriander seeds

3 dry red chillies

1 tsp jeera

1 tbsp minced garlic

1 tbsp tamarind pulp

1 tbsp ghee

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander to garnish

Method

Cook the kulith and onion in a pressure cooker for three mins. Grind half of the quantity; and put it back into the cooker. Dry roast the masala and grind to a fine powder. Add to the slurry with two cups of water, and boil. Add salt, tamarind, and turmeric, and let simmer for three minutes. Adjust water—it should have a slurry consistency. Heat ghee, temper minced garlic for a ‘zhanzhanit phodni’. Garnish with coriander. Serve as soup or with steamed rice.



Nasrin Modak