Stuck on you: The growing popularity of stickers in adult life

Stickers are making a vibrant comeback, transforming from childhood collectables into tools of self-expression and creativity

A glimpse into Khushi’s colour-coded stricker collection

Stickers, once a cherished staple of childhood, have made a remarkable resurgence, sparking memories of glittery unicorns on school notebooks, shiny Cadbury Wowie decals tucked into lunch boxes, and Boomer chewing gum tattoos worn proudly like badges of honour. What was once reserved for scrapbooks is finding new significance in adult life. They are glued everywhere—planners, laptops, water bottles and street signs, transforming the ordinary into quirky, fun, and deeply personal.

This resurgence has undoubtedly been driven by their versatility and emotional appeal. Stickers have evolved into powerful tools for self-expression. They offer an easy and accessible way to personalise objects, infusing them with individuality. Whether it’s a student layering motivational stickers on a laptop or an artist covering a sketchbook with them, stickers allow people to convey personality and creativity without uttering a word.

Khushi Shukla, Anushka Gupta and Alicia Souza

Illustrator Alicia Souza, who has been selling sticker books and planners among other things through her online store for the past decade, says, “I am a hardcore sticker lover and collector. They’re just such a cool product! When I was a little girl, I was upset about something, and someone gave me a sticker… I was just so thrilled at the sight of it. That’s when my obsession began.”

Karan Joshi, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer of stationary brand Odd Giraffe, shares how this wave reflects a broader trend toward customisation. “There’s been a noticeable spike in demand over the past few years,” says Joshi. “It’s been really interesting to watch. I think a large part of the resurgence comes from this desire to personalise and express ourselves, especially when everything’s becoming more digital. Stickers are such an easy way to add a bit of ‘you’ to things—a laptop, water bottle, or planner. They make something mass-produced feel like it’s truly yours.”

Odd Giraffe’s journalling sticker collection; (right) Karan Joshi, co-founder and chief creative officer of Odd Giraffe

In addition to self-expression, stickers can be collectable art forms, reflecting a broader shift in how we value and interact with them. Limited edition designs, artist collaborations, and thematic packs have elevated them to a collectable status. For instance, Khushi Shukla, a dedicated collector with over 16 folders full of them arranged by colour, shares, “I always tried to save them for something special,” she laughs. The emotional connection people have to stickers makes the act of collecting and using them both nostalgic and meaningful.

This ability to evoke nostalgia and offer limitless creative potential explains why they stick around. Renuka Patil, Founder of Kioku Creations, a brand that places stickers at the centre of its design philosophy, notes that they are no longer used solely for decoration. “They’re powerful tools for marketing and personal branding,” she explains. “People use them in creative projects to showcase their unique identity.” Stickers have transitioned from playful collectables to items that speak to individuality, adding value and meaning to both personal and branded spaces.

Kioku Creations has something for everyone; (right) Renuka Patil, founder of Kioku Creations

Anushka Gupta, co-founder of MyMuse, a sexual wellness brand, explains how stickers have become central to their marketing. “Ours are extensions of our brand voice and powerful tools for brand recall. When customers use them on personal items such as laptops and phones, they become conversation starters and subtle reminders of our fearless, fun approach,” she says. “They definitely boost engagement—customers often share photos of their stickered-up items on social media, which is awesome for building community,” notes Joshi. Stickers offer brands a unique way to stay relevant in customers’ lives by providing something tangible and enjoyable long after a purchase.

These adhesive artworks also offer more than just a decorative touch—they’re increasingly becoming a practical tool for creativity. Souza notes, “At a design conference recently, many individuals gave out stickers instead of business cards. This is such a good way to illustrate your art as well as give away something more useful than a simple card.” This shift from traditional networking tools to creative outlets highlights how stickers have seamlessly integrated into both personal and professional spaces.

Yoshita loves to DIY her own stickers as well as collect them; (right) Yoshita Singh

The resurgence has also had a significant impact on the DIY crafts scene. Stickers are now integral to customisation projects, journalling, and even larger artistic endeavours. Yoshita Singh says, “Other than the ones I’ve received with my purchases, I also print my own stickers. When I want to customise something like my journal, I usually just go on Pinterest, pick out a bunch of pictures that I like, and then print them on sticker paper.” Stickers, in this sense, have become a fun, creative tool for crafting and DIY enthusiasts, offering a tactile experience that aligns with personal expression.

At its heart is a larger cultural trend: A desire for creativity, connection, and personal expression. “Many of our customers also use stickers for practical purposes such as mind mapping, vision boarding, or manifestation. We’ve even also seen our stickers being gifted in hampers at weddings and bridal showers,” says Patil.

Whether used as collectables, marketing tools, or elements of DIY projects, stickers are going to stick around. As Gupta sums up, “As digital as we’ve all become, there’s something grounding and personal about physical items.”