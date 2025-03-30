This food-loving community in Thane gathers every month to explore regional cuisines

From sourdough to regional cuisines, a passionate group in Thane gathers monthly to celebrate food, culture, and connection

Dr Kasturi Sonalkar is a passionate sourdough baker who also conducts monthly potlucks. Pics/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

At Manpada in Thane, 20 people have gathered at a home studio for what sounds like a potluck. Except it is a group of like-minded cooking enthusiasts—from the 1,000-strong sourdough community on WhatsApp, started by Dr Kasturi Sonalkar—who have come together for a themed lunch. A dentist and clinical nutritionist by profession and baker by heart, Dr Sonalkar is a sourdough baker and recipe developer. What started as a casual potluck for friends who made dishes from the recipes posted on Instagram by Sonalkar became monthly meetups focusing on regional cuisines.

This time, the theme was Kashmiri cuisine, and each attendee brought a dish they carefully researched, drawing inspiration from cookbooks and traditional recipes. From Kashmiri lal paneer roganjosh, chaman qaliya, rajma, and doon chutney, to Kashmiri phulka, sourdough naan and focaccia, modur pulao, lobia ke kebab, baingan seb sabzi, a Kashmiri-themed salad to kheer, phirni, mushroom yakhni, dum aloo, pumpkin raita, and apple cinnamon-infused sevaya kheer—there was a whole lot of flavours in the room. “Nonstop banter, laughter, lip-smacking food and loads of hugs are always the highlight of our meet,” she adds.

Research is an integral part of these meetups. For instance, inspired by Kashmiri flatbreads made with khamir (yeast), Sonalkar used poppy seeds, milk, and black sesame to create a sourdough focaccia that paired beautifully with the mains. These meetups have become a melting pot of cultures and skills. They include home bakers, chefs, and professionals from various fields, united by their love for food, mostly sourdough. The conversations flow as quickly as the dishes, creating a platform to share knowledge, techniques, and personal stories.



A community nurtured with love, celebrating culinary traditions, culture, and camaraderie

When Sonalkar started baking gluten-free cakes and cookies 10 years ago, baking bread was the least of her interests, but in 2017-18, her husband pushed her to start learning the art. “I experimented with commercial yeast bread but didn’t like it, and before I knew it, I was baking sourdough bread. I have never looked back. It is pure love,” she adds.



Kashmir on a plate for the potluck

Since 2019, she started sourdough workshops online for students worldwide. “I aim to bring the joys of sourdough bread to every household.” Later, she also started conducting a regional cuisine sit-down meal, with the first one on CKP cuisine in 2022 at her home studio and the second in Delhi at a gastronomic lab in 2024. She participates in cook-offs and has co-authored a healthy baking book series with Stone Mill

publications.

As the meetup wrapped up, the excitement lingered, and talk of next month’s theme was already buzzing—Maharashtrian food! From vada pao and pithla bhakri to kothimbir wadi and solkadhi, everyone was looking forward to sharing their favourite comfort classics.

Boule

While we, in India, use the term sourdough interchangeably, they have completely different philosophies. Boule is a round sourdough bread usually baked at high temperatures, and hence, it is crusty from out and soft from the inside. It is usually made without any fat inclusion.

Loaf

Loaf, on the other hand, is enriched with fat and dairy. It is soft outside and inside and slow-baked at low temperatures. Slice it thin like sandwich slices and enjoy with your favourite toppings. To make sourdough softer, pan-toast slices with ice cubes.