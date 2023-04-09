Don’t have the patience for a trip to Mohammed Ali Road? Usher in happiness with these iftar specials with your loved ones
Representation pic
Persian delights
Bandra’s favourite Iranian cafe has an iftar sini (tray) filled with Persian delicacies like kabob koobideh, chicken joojeh, hale, born, saffron rice, firni, Barbara bread, mahiche, shishlik, mast-o-mussier, saffron milkshakes, and dates. These large plates perfect for sharing with friends and family.
>>>
Mommyjoon
Price: Rs 2000 onwards
Call: 9988551154
Tempting celebration
Their melt-in-mouth kebabs and scrumptious gravies and biryanis would make any iftar party memorable. Cloud kitchen Art of dum has the most flavourful dumpukht food including firangi chicken tikka biryani, yakhni dum gosht biryani, tundey ke kebab, Peshawari murgh tikka and more
>>>
Art of dum
Price: Rs 450 onwards
Call: 9920141000
Old is gold
An old-time favourite, Jaffer Bhai’s Delhi Darbar has a catering division that offers a combo and thal menu for every ten days of the holy month. Right now, there is chana Bori mohalla, dragon roll, sizzling satay, mutton UP kebab, naan sandwich, kheema, schezwan pepper gravy, dum biryani, nan firing and gajar halwa.
>>>
Jaffer Bhai’s Delhi Darbar
Price: Rs 1450 onwards
Call: 1-800-209-5233
Custom made
Star Anise Patisserie’s customised iftar box comes with a different menu for each day and has everything from kathi rolls, to baked chicken au-gratin and hapus mango mousse—ideal for corporate and home set up.
>>>
Star Anise Patisserie, Colaba
Price: Rs 399 onwards
Call: 9136400980
Festive fervour
Known for their biryanis, kebabs and kepsas, the House of Biryan has come up with a special iftar box that can be ordered along with their signature menu. From samosas, galoutis, seeks to abide roti and potato chops and phirni, these come with traditional date and salt to break the fast as well.
>>>
House of Biryan
Price: Rs 349 onwards
Available: Zomato and Swiggy
Sweet indulgence
Meetha has a Ramzan special hamper that includes pots of malai phirni, kesar phirni and laccha rabdi, along with varieties of falooda (kesar, butterscotch, rose) and sinful malpua. You could order them separately as well.
>>>
Where: Meetha
Price: Rs 400 onwards
Call: 9594971605
Bespoke luxury
Rekindle the spirit of Ramzan with ITC’s Ruhaniyat a limited-edition artisanal hamper of heritage cuisine that includes seekh gilafi dum pukht, galouti kebab, murgh handi qorma, shahi nihari, haleem, dal bukhara, seviyon ka muzzafar. The biriyani and pulao collection has Dehlnavi biryani, Kolkata biryani, konaseema kodi pulao, keema pulao, gosht bohri biryani served with murgh shammi kebab and gulab jamun.
>>>
ITC Hotels
Price: Rs 2200 onwards
Call: 9870981153
Make it meaty
Chef Akhil Multani’s The Ghost Chef Ramzan menu caters to comfort foods that satisfy both, the palette and soul. Enjoy an extensive selection of kebabs like burra tangdi, reshmi tikka and more, there are also regional mains and a traditional Lebanese and Greek menu with influences of Turkey. The mezzo options, falafel and kebabs, flatbreads and shawarmas are ideal for iftar.
>>>
The Ghost Chef
Price: Rs 199 onwards
Call: 8799984030
Go regional
Have a regional Indian Ramzan experience at Native Bombay Where you can see the foodie streets of India come alive through a selection of small plates. Think Lucknow’s boti kebab, Mohammed Ali seekh, lobiya kebab, to mains like chana batata, teen mirch ka salan and tawa items like chicken bhuna tawa and a popular must-have haleem. End the meal on a sweet note with special phirni and kulfi served with falooda in a choice of malai, mango or strawberry.
>>>
Native Bombay, Fort
Price: Rs 290 onwards
Call: 9619066000
Home cooked love
This year for Ramzan, home chef Mumtaz Kazi is doing only an elaborate menu of ready-to-fry items like shaami kebab, Lebanese kaafta kebab, chicken squares, tikka samosa, seekh malai cutlet, croquettes, cheese corn cutlet, marshmallow kebab, shahi roll, and Russian kebab. Larger than average size, these are a great deal for parties and come in handy for those who are too busy to cook.
>>>
Mumtaz Kazi
Price: Rs 400 onwards
Call: 9833308960
Get on a date
Break your fast with Zealo’s premium quality medjoul dates stuffed with the wide variety of nuts, seeds and orange peel, handcrafted to perfection. You could even indulge in guilt-free artisanal delicacies including rose and dates, and fig and pistachio laddoos. There are also saffron date rolls, mithais, granolas, flavoured nuts, chikkis and savouries made with no processed sugar or artificial ingredients.
>>>
Zealo
Price: Rs 400 onwards
Available at: www.zealofoods.com
Thank god it’s Friday
Taftoon’s iftari Fridays, fondly Called jumme ki iftari by chef Haseen Qureshi is a pre-booked eight-course menu Available only on Fridays till April 21. Hailing from a long line of rakabdars (royal cooks) of Awadh, there are delectable kebabs and pakora platters, murgh mussalam, nalli nihari, biryanis and mithais to savour after a long day at work or fast.
>>>
Taftoon
Price: Rs 3,999 for two onwards
Call: 7777076563
Bhendi Bazar special
On Shabbir’s Tawwakal’s Ramzan menu, there’s a long list of Bohri Mohalla favourites including tikkas, rolls, tawa specials, baida roti, naan sandwich, nihari, khichda, biryani, malpua, rabdi and firnis.
>>>
Shabbir’s Tawwakal
Price: Rs 80 onwards
Available: Thrive, Zomato and Swiggy
Arabian nights
Go on a Middle Eastern dessert journey with some great kunafas and baklavas in town. In flavours like cheese, Nutella, strawberry and cream for kunafa and cream, dry fruit, walnut, hazelnut, pista for baklavas, these are Available in bite-size pieces as well and you could pair these with scoops of ice cream or kawah for truly Arabic treat.
>>>
Sufy’s Kanafeh Point
Price: Rs 80 onwards
Available: Zomato and Swiggy
Also Read: From music to magic: Here’s a list of fun things to do in Mumbai this week