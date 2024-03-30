Immerse in the spirit of Ramzan with this curated food guide

Dive into the spirit of celebration and make this Ramzan a truly special one

A perfect plate

Packed with a perfect blend of flavours, the chicken and lamb iftar box from Mediterranea comes with juicy kebabs, shish taouk with grilled veggies, refreshing garden salad, creamy hummus, aromatic buttered rice, crispy falafel, delicious French fries, toum, sweet dates, and two soft and fluffy pita bread.

Mediterranea

Price: Rs 600 onwards

To order: Zomato or Swiggy

Pick your favourite day

From butter chicken stuffed buns to egg potato kebabs to chicken shawarma wraps to chana chaat and a whole lot of desserts, StarAnise Patisserie’s daily-changing iftar boxes in veg and non-veg variants are perfect for treating yourself or sending a thoughtful gift to loved ones.

StarAnise Patisserie

Price: Rs 349 onwards

To order: 7021661904

A Mediterranean dawat

Immerse in the spirit of Ramzan at Bayroute’s Dawaat-E-Iftar. From muhammara dip to the fragrant pide zaffran, quwarmah pide and harissa chicken kebab to the culinary artistry of warak enab, savour the aromatic delights of machboos al kuzu. End your meal with baklava and pistachio mafroukeh.

Bayroute

Price: Rs 1,650 onwards

To order: 8657530350

A hearty spread

Savour and celebrate Mughlai cuisine at your doorstep with iftar delicacies from Persian Darbar. With a selection of their finest dishes, including cutlets, kebabs, rolls, biryanis, niharis and more, create cherished memories with family and friends.

Persian Darbar

Price: Rs 50 onwards

To order: 9167510547

Iftar by the kilo

Cherish moments of breaking fasts with your loved ones over creamy hummus and pita with pickled veg, falafel, with tahini dip, roasted baby potato harra, zatar paneer and chicken, harrisa chicken, shish taouk, lamb kebabs, grilled prawns, chicken mandi and so much more at seriously affordable rates.

Arabisque

Price: Rs 775 onwards

To order: 9892443366

Prepping for Eid?

This Eid, enjoy a gastronomic experience with your loved ones by indulging in a sumptuous meal from HEBE Buffet. The three-course set menu includes a delicious selection of starters such as parmesan chicken tikka, Bombay canapē, Mexican canapē, chapli kebabs and naan chaap sliders. The main course comprises roast chicken toast, nalli nihari, and chicken or mutton biryani—mango or chocolate trifle to end on a sweet note.

HEBE Buffet

Price: Rs 500 onwards

To order: 9819179647

Flavours in a box

Delight in House of Biryan’s meticulously crafted premium iftar box with various delectable flavours and traditional delights. Designed to ensure a satisfying break of the fast for you and your loved ones, the box includes baida roti, mutton galouti, chicken gilafi seekh, mutton samosa, phirni, dates, and salt.

House of Biryan

Price: Rs 459 onwards

To order: www.houseofbiryan.com

Heirloom affair

Home chef Batool Farooque makes some mean kheema samosa, haleem and lal masale ke batate that her daughter’s friends love. That’s how she started catering to limited orders using family recipes with top-notch ingredients. Everything is made to order and needs around 24 hours prior notice (three days for haleem).

Batool Farooque

Price: Rs 350 onwards

To order: 9821346006

Make it healthy

Savour the essence of Ramzan with I’m Wholesome’s thoughtfully crafted food hampers. Whether you’re hosting or attending an iftar, you can choose from a range that features Ramzan essential treats, gourmet bites, Wholesome’s exclusive cheeses and sushi, crackers, nutrocks, baklava, teas and more.

I’m Wholesome

Price: Rs 599 onwards

To order: 9321838714.

King is king

Bring in the joy of Ramzan in a celebration box, premium iftar box, or the legendary thaal by Jaffar Bhai’s Delhi Darbar. Hygienically made, the box contains delicious dishes, including chana batata, kebabs, chicken dishes, haleem, kheema, chicken red stick, dum biryani, halwa, caramel custard, and more.

Jaffar Bhai’s Delhi Darbar

Price: Rs 1,450 onwards

To order: 18002095233

Lasting impressions

Dive into the spirit of Ramzan with Huma Caterers’ iftar hampers. Brimming with flavours, they have a daily-changing menu that includes samosas, chaat aloo, chicken dishes, seekh kababs, pulaos, hareesa, desserts and so many options to choose from.

Huma Caterers

Price: Rs 1,850

To order: 9222226358

Treats from Bohri mohalla

Elevate your iftar experience with clean, hygienic, and delectable Shabbir’s Tawakkal Sweets. Choose from sigdi specials, rolls and tawa delights, naan sandwiches, pulao, and bohra delicacies and a long list of sweets, including sugar-free variants.

Shabbir’s Tawakkal Sweets

Price: Rs 50 onwards

To order: 9820060827