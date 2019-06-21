2 killed in clashes in West Bengal's Bhatpara, Section 144 imposed

national

The deceased has been identified as Rambabu Shaw, while the details of those injured in the incident were yet to be ascertained, a police officer said

Kolkata: Authorities on Thursday imposed Section 144 in Bhatpara and Jagatdal areas of North 24 Parganas district, following clashes between two groups that left one dead and three injured.

"Some anti-socials and criminals have been active in Bhatpara. Outside elements have now joined them, disrupting peace in the area. RAF personnel have been deployed," Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said.

The West Bengal government has taken a serious note of the situation in certain areas under the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate, including Bhatpara, which has witnessed a series of clashes since May 19, when bypoll was held in the Assembly constituency. ADG South Bengal Sanjay Singh has been given particular charge of the Barrackpore Commissionerate, the senior state government official said.

DG Virendra has also been asked to rush to Bhatpara, Bandyopadhyay added. According to reports, bombs were hurled and several rounds of bullets fired in the air by the members of the two warring groups near the newly-constructed Bhatpara Police Station, which was made operational earlier in the day. The deceased has been identified as Rambabu Shaw, while the details of those injured in the incident were yet to be ascertained, a police officer said.



