37-year-old Wanted accused arrested for extortion bid

Five serious offences including murder, extortion and riot are registered against Mohite

A 37-year-old history sheeter wanted in connection with extortion was arrested by Crime Branch officials. The accused, identified as Sachin alias Babu Shankar Mohite, was picked up on May 25 by Unit -10 of crime branch from Marol in Andheri.

A resident of Powai, Mohite was wanted for allegedly threatening to kill a hotelier for money, the official said. Five serious offences including murder, extortion and riot are registered against Mohite, he added.

In another similar case, a 34-year-old man allegedly killed his wife because she could not bear a child for him. The alleged incident occurred in April at Raval camp in Antop Hill, where the accused hung her body from the ceiling fan after strangling her to death. The accused was arrested on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Naresh Sabharwal (34) and his wife Supriya (34), had been married since 2010. On April 7, the accused had an argument with his wife following which she locked herself in the bedroom. However, when she didn't come out of the room for a long time, he broke the door open and found her body hanging from the ceiling fan.

Based on Naresh's statement, the police filed a case of accidental death. But the police claimed that they found inconsistencies in Sabharwal’s statements during probe; meanwhile, Supriya's body was then sent for post-mortem.

Supriya’s brother, Deepak Pandey, approached the police on April 27 and gave a statement that the couple had frequent arguments and so she took the extreme step.

On Friday, the police received the post mortem report, which revealed that the victim was murdered. The report further mentioned that there were no rope marks on Supriya’s neck and that she was strangled to death. After which, the police arrested Sabharwal for trying to portray the murder as a case of suicide.

