68 percent Indians feel job market has improved in 5 years, reveals survey
With digitization coming into the picture, 75 percent of the respondents agreed that they are getting more opportunities to make a greater impact in their current job roles
Nearly 68 percent working professionals from industries like IT/ITES, healthcare, and pharma, consumer retail, BFSI and professional services sectors feel that the job market has improved significantly over the last five years, a new survey said on Tuesday.
For 66 percent of male workers and 60 percent women workers, the start-up ecosystem in the country has remarkably evolved in the last five years and offers more entrepreneurial opportunities, said the joint survey by the independent think tank Centre for Economic Policy Research (CEPR) and online interactive learning solutions platform Talentedge.
"We're living in an environment where economic and professional growth both are rising up the curve. New developments in technology are leading to the creation of new job profiles and, hence, the need for more skilled working professionals," said Dr. Subhash Sharma, Director, CEPR.
Nearly 70 percent of the respondents opined that they will have better career opportunities in the near term.
With digitization coming into the picture, 75 percent of the respondents agreed that they are getting more opportunities to make a greater impact in their current job roles.
"We have the privilege at Talentedge to reach out to over a million young working professionals on a regular basis. We found this to be an opportunity to partner with CEPR and help voice opinions of this critical demographic across pertinent issues," added Aditya Malik, CEO Talentedge.
An average of 68 percent working professional across the country has got at least one positive career advancement in a recent time-frame.
There are significant opportunities for people of all qualifications but professionals with advanced degrees have much higher growth options.
"Seventy percent working professionals expect continued improvement in the job market conditions as the country rides the digitization wave," the findings showed.
