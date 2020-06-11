A cat is hiding in this viral picture that has baffled Twitter. Have you spot it?

Twitter users were in for a challenge when a woman posted a picture asking tweeple to spot her cat, who has impeccable hiding skills. Kate Hinds posted a picture of a bookshelf and asked her followers to spot her sneaky cat only to surprise them with the answer to the puzzle.

Hinds, a resident of New York who posts pictures of her cat hiding in some of the most unusual spots at her home, posted the picture throwing a challenge to the Twitterati, with a caption, “Today in find the cat.” She shares a picture of her well-organised bookshelf filled with books and a television set along with other knick-knacks.

Today in find the cat pic.twitter.com/P6soGOv8k1 — Kate Hinds (@katehinds) June 7, 2020

Posted on Sunday, the picture garnered more than 221,900 likes on Twitter and was retweeted more than 43,500 times. The Twitterati took the challenge head-on and shared their answers in the comment section although some were left confused after searching high and low for the feline.

How is this even possible? pic.twitter.com/loak8Va5lW — Second Ave. Sagas (@2AvSagas) June 7, 2020

I went from looking for the cat to zooming in on book titles because books. (Your shelf is amazing. Also, well played, cat. Well played.) — Deva Marie (@deva_marie) June 9, 2020

Stumped! My husband tried (very hard) & finally gave up! So what gives? — bbuono (@BarbaraBuono) June 7, 2020

Some also shared photos of their cats in the comments.

Jake wanted to play too, plz don’t ruin this for him pic.twitter.com/qQKZyuTvHH — Paige Byerly (@paigebyerly) June 7, 2020

What is it about cats and bookshelves? pic.twitter.com/46nVjQEadJ — The Capitol Crowd (@capitolcrowd) June 7, 2020

My cat likes to play a more dangerous game of hide and seek. pic.twitter.com/aD6RdFdtdw — Sarah Waites (@Addicted2Poli) June 7, 2020

Missed the cat, but found the mouse! pic.twitter.com/U4vkGtZxcY — clemson1989 (@clemson19891) June 7, 2020

Still looking for the cat? Here’s where the cat was hidden!

The Power Nap Broker pic.twitter.com/EEWraGhM6i — Kate Hinds (@katehinds) June 7, 2020

Hinds shared another puzzle of finding the cat on Tuesday which was easier than the previous one. Did you spot the cat again?

Today in find the cat pic.twitter.com/a2D8MuPuJr — Kate Hinds (@katehinds) June 9, 2020

In the past months, when many countries in the world were under lockdown imposed due to the Coronavirus outbreak, many of such intriguing and engaging puzzles, one of them being of a picture of a deer with a tiger hidden in the bushes had kept the tweeple busy.

