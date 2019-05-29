Aazaad marked at 72nd Festival De Cannes with Rashtraputra

bollywood

Pillar of Indian Cinema – Rajnarayan Dube had put the stepping stones to the foundation of Indian Cinema by establishing The Bombay Talkies Studios popularly known as Bombay Talkies in 1934. The company had produced a massive total of 115 films and distributed 259 films. And had given a lifetime identity to more than 280 pioneers of Indian Cinema, like Dilip Kumar, Ashok Kumar, Madhubala, Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar and many more.

On 2nd November 2018, The Bombay Talkies Studios along with Kamini Dube made a mesmerising comeback with the most anticipated film Rashtraputra which received enormous appreciation from the audience and had also received praise from the film critics after the grand release. The Film has grossed a huge business in the Indian Box Office.

Hoping high and with full enthusiasm, Bombay Talkies is all set to rewrite the forgotten legacy by getting Rashtraputra screened at the very deemed event in the world, Marche du Film at 72nd Festival de Cannes 2019. The team has successfully premiered the ultimate cinematic creation of filmmaker Aazaad and earned huge respect at the arena and received enormous applauds and appreciation from a global audience. It's a great moment of pride as Kamini Dube is the only female producer to showcase her film at 72nd Festival De Cannes, France.

Covering the pros and cons of current cinema with the vision of showcasing the true face of forgotten past, director of film Aazaad has taken the responsibility to make the world aware of what he believes face of cinema should be. Alumnus of Bhonsala Military School and multi-talented personality Aazaad evolved as a writer director and actor with his mega venture based on life and thoughts of greatest revolutionary ever Chandrashekhar Azad.

The film was produced by Kamini Dube, who is among the most eminent female personalities of India. Keeping the vision of patriotism alive, Kamini Dube along with The Bombay Talkies Studios and filmmaker Aazaad has created the mega movie Rashtraputra for the global generation of patriotism and true sense of nationalism.

Filmmaker Aazaad said, the vision behind showcasing the film Rashtraputra at Cannes was to spread the thoughts and ideologies of the greatest Indian revolutionary Chandrashekhar Azad. He also quoted that each and every human being, young or old, male or female, citizens of any country, any region and religion must have the thought and respect for their respective country. Kamini Dube mentioned at an interview over Indian Pavilion Cannes that "I'm extremely honoured that our omnibus endeavour has been premiered at Cannes, Aazaad beautifully framed his vision on silver screen.

At golden age, Bombay Talkies took Indian Cinema to a dominant summit under the command and guidance of Pillar of Indian Cinema, Rajnarayan Dube. During Dube's era, company had not only produced and distributed the evergreen blockbuster films but also financed over 700 films, including the construction of 400 cinema halls nationwide it has also promoted many films produced by the producers out of Bombay Talkies for the sake of holistic growth and splendour of the cinematic art.

Not just a financer, Rajnarayan Dube was founder of the legendary company, The Bombay Talkies Studios along with its associate companies, Bombay Talkies Laboratories and Bombay Talkies Pictures as individual proprietorship companies. During this period to enhance the level of Indian Cinema first public limited company was also established by him named The Bombay Talkies Ltd. in June 1934 commonly known as Bombay Talkies. As remuneration for being the actors Himanshu Rai and Devika Rani were given some shares of the company. All of the films produced and processed under the banner of Bombay Talkies were financed by Rajnarayan Dube individually as the owner of his proprietorship finance company Dube Industries Estd. 1929.

Rajnarayan Dube always desired Indian filmmaking to be a respectable profession and thus stipulated that Bombay Talkies will only hire graduates. And his hope certainly did legitimize the Indian film industry of that era. Also to keep Indians involved in filmmaking Dube kept hiring Indian technicians and writers and made sure that they learn the art of filmmaking and films could have a sense on Indian Culture respectively appealing large audience.

Rajnarayan Dube single handedly framed the business angle of the entire industry which was still unveiled. Birth of such a legend was witnessed at Kali Ghat, Calcutta on 10th October 1910. He was alumnus of Hindu School Kolkata, Asia's oldest modern educational institute founded on 20th January, 1817. His father Seth Badriprasad Dube was a business tycoon and financer of First Indian Talkie Movie Alam Ara (1931). His grandfather Brahmadev Dube was a prestigious wrestler and a close associate of Chapekar Brothers belonged to Pune.

Chandra Shekhar Pusalkar Phalke, grandson of the father of Indian Cinema Dada Saheb Phalke said, "With the establishment and work culture of Bombay Talkies, Rajnarayan Dube has played a great historic role in nurturing and developing Indian film industry.

He gave it the form of an organized industry and made it to be accepted as a respectful form of art by the civilized society." He further added, "Like Dada Saheb Phalke, Rajnarayan Dube also faced all kinds of conflicts and the result of his immense struggle is visible like a World Heritage Site in the form of Bombay Talkies today. He strongly affirmed, If Mr. Rajnarayan Dube was not there, there would be no Himanshu Rai, neither Devika Rani nor there would be Bombay Talkies."

It's been 63 years when the Bombay Talkies ruled the hearts of cine lovers and provided the industry status to filmmaking activities in India. After the grand revival, under Girish Ghanshyam Dube (Chairman, Bombay Talkies and Dube Group of Industries), the legendary company is going to repeat its past, glory, success and contribution to maintain its legacy. Girish Ghanshyam Dube established Bombay Talkies Music Company, fulfilling his grandfather's vision. Bombay Talkies is marching with great skill, talent, creativity, determination and enthusiasm to write a new chapter of history on the silver screen.

