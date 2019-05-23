After slaying with her sultry looks at Cannes 2019, Hina Khan chills with Rocky Jaiswal in Milan

television

Hina Khan made her Cannes debut this year for her film Lines. Team Lines unveiled the first look of their film at Cannes 2019, and the actress walked the red carpet of the prestigious film festival

Rocky Jaiswal with Hina Khan/picture courtesy: Hina Khan's Instagram story

After a hectic time at Cannes, Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Hina Khan is in a mood to chill. She's taken off to Milan with beau Rocky Jaiswal who also accompanied her to the film festival. He shared a photo with his ladylove and captioned it, "In Milan with jaan (sic)." The actor was at Cannes to present her short film, Lines.

Hina Khan made her Cannes debut this year for her film Lines. Team Lines unveiled the first look of their film at Cannes 2019, and Hina Khan walked the red carpet of the prestigious film festival looking radiant, confident and fabulous. Her big debut, however, apparently wasn't impressive enough for a certain film magazine editor, who took a dig at her red carpet appearance.

Giving some insight about her character, Nazia, in the film and the troubles she faces, Hina wrote on Instagram, "Emotions don't change because of the borders in between, the life and plight of Nazia is a simple portrayal of any girl who faces the magnitude of ordinary challenges in a not so ordinary story."

"Lines is my debut in films. I hope you all love it as much as we loved it. This is the first look launched at Cannes and an official poster which depicts more than a poster can!" the post ended.

The film is helmed by Hussain Khan, written by Kunwar Shakti Singh and Rahat Kazmi. 'Lines' is produced by Rahat Kazmi, Tariq Khan and Zeba Sajid.

The diva stole all the limelight at her first Cannes red carpet appearance in a grey Ziad Nakad heavily embellished stonework gown with a plunging neckline, long trail and dramatic sleeves.

Top Entertainment Stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates