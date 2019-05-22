Amit Shah: Rattled by likely defeat, opposition questioning EVMs
BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday slammed the opposition over its doubts on EVMs, saying the rival parties are rattled by their likely defeat and are "tarnishing" India and its democracy by raising questions on its electoral process.
He also termed the demand of 22 opposition parties that the Election Commission change its counting protocol as unconstitutional and count five random VVPATs first, saying any decision in this regard is not possible without an all-party consensus.
In his tweets, Shah said the Supreme Court has given final shape to the electoral process by hearing three PILs and asked if the opposition is raising questions on the apex court.
Any opposition to electronic voting machines is disrespect to people's mandate, he said, adding that many rival parties came to power through elections done through EVMs in the past.
à¤à¤¸à¤à¥ à¤¬à¤¾à¤¦ à¤à¥à¤¨à¤¾à¤µ à¤à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤¨à¥ EVM à¤à¥ VVPAT à¤¸à¥ à¤à¥à¤¡à¤¼ à¤à¤° à¤à¥à¤¨à¤¾à¤µà¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤à¥à¤°à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤à¤° à¤ªà¤¾à¤°à¤¦à¤°à¥à¤¶à¥ à¤à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¥¤ VVPAT à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤à¥à¤°à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¨à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¬à¤¾à¤¦ à¤®à¤¤à¤¦à¤¾à¤¤à¤¾ à¤®à¤¤ à¤¦à¥à¤¨à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¬à¤¾à¤¦ à¤¦à¥à¤ à¤¸à¤à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ à¤à¤¿ à¤à¤¸à¤à¤¾ à¤®à¤¤ à¤à¤¿à¤¸ à¤ªà¤¾à¤°à¥à¤à¥ à¤à¥ à¤°à¤à¤¿à¤¸à¥à¤à¤° à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤à¥à¤°à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¤à¤¨à¥ à¤ªà¤¾à¤°à¤¦à¤°à¥à¤¶à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤¨à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¬à¤¾à¤¦ à¤à¤¸ à¤ªà¤° à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¶à¥à¤¨ à¤à¤ à¤¾à¤¨à¤¾ à¤à¤¿à¤¤à¤¨à¤¾ à¤à¤à¤¿à¤¤ à¤¹à¥ ?— Chowkidar Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 22, 2019
à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¶à¥à¤¨-6: à¤à¥à¤ à¤µà¤¿à¤ªà¤à¥à¤·à¥ à¤¦à¤² à¤à¥à¤¨à¤¾à¤µ à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤£à¤¾à¤® à¤ à¤¨à¥à¤à¥à¤² à¤¨ à¤à¤¨à¥ à¤ªà¤° ‘à¤¹à¤¥à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¤° à¤à¤ à¤¾à¤¨à¥’ à¤à¤° “à¤à¥à¤¨ à¤à¥ à¤¨à¤¦à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¬à¤¹à¤¾à¤¨à¥“ à¤à¥à¤¸à¥ à¤à¤ªà¤¤à¥à¤¤à¤¿à¤à¤¨à¤ à¤¬à¤¯à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¦à¥ à¤°à¤¹à¥ à¤¹à¥à¥¤— Chowkidar Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 22, 2019
à¤µà¤¿à¤ªà¤à¥à¤· à¤¬à¤¤à¤¾à¤¯à¥ à¤à¤¿ à¤à¤¸à¥ à¤¹à¤¿à¤à¤¸à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤®à¤ à¤à¤° à¤ à¤²à¥à¤à¤¤à¤¾à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¿à¤ à¤¬à¤¯à¤¾à¤¨ à¤à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤°à¤¾ à¤µà¤¹ à¤à¤¿à¤¸à¥ à¤à¥à¤¨à¥à¤¤à¥ à¤¦à¥ à¤°à¤¹à¤¾ à¤¹à¥?
EVM à¤ªà¤° à¤µà¤¿à¤ªà¤à¥à¤· à¤¦à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤°à¤¾ à¤à¤ à¤¾à¤ à¤à¤¾ à¤°à¤¹à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¶à¥à¤¨ à¤¸à¤¿à¤°à¥à¤« à¤à¥à¤°à¤¾à¤¨à¥à¤¤à¤¿ à¤«à¥à¤²à¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤¾ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¯à¤¾à¤¸ à¤¹à¥, à¤à¤¿à¤¸à¤¸à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤à¤¾à¤µà¤¿à¤¤ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤¬à¤¿à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¹à¤® à¤¸à¤¬à¤à¥ à¤¹à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤à¤¾à¤¤à¤¾à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¿à¤ à¤¸à¤à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¤¾à¤¨à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¤° à¤®à¤à¤¬à¥à¤¤ à¤à¤°à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤¾ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¯à¤¾à¤¸ à¤à¤°à¤¨à¤¾ à¤à¤¾à¤¹à¤¿à¤à¥¤— Chowkidar Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 22, 2019
On another note, Rahul Gandhi encouraged his party workers. His appeal to workers came a day after opposition parties raised concerns over reports of alleged tampering of EVMs and asked the Election Commission to ensure transparency in counting.
à¤à¤¾à¤à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¸ à¤ªà¤¾à¤°à¥à¤à¥ à¤à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¿à¤¯ à¤à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¯à¤à¤°à¥à¤¤à¤¾à¤à¤ ,— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 22, 2019
à¤ à¤à¤²à¥ 24 à¤à¤à¤à¥ à¤®à¤¹à¤¤à¥à¤µà¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤£ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤ à¤¸à¤¤à¤°à¥à¤ à¤à¤° à¤à¥à¤à¤¨à¥à¤¨à¤¾ à¤°à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤ à¤¡à¤°à¥ à¤¨à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤ à¤à¤ª à¤¸à¤¤à¥à¤¯ à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤²à¤¡à¤¼ à¤°à¤¹à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¥¤ à¤«à¤°à¥à¤à¥ à¤à¤à¥à¤à¤¿à¤ à¤ªà¥à¤² à¤à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤·à¥à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤à¤¾à¤° à¤¸à¥ à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¤¾à¤¶ à¤¨ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ à¤à¥à¤¦ à¤ªà¤° à¤à¤° à¤à¤¾à¤à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¸ à¤ªà¤¾à¤°à¥à¤à¥ à¤ªà¤° à¤µà¤¿à¤¶à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤¸ à¤°à¤à¥à¤, à¤à¤ªà¤à¥ à¤®à¥à¤¹à¤¨à¤¤ à¤¬à¥à¤à¤¾à¤° à¤¨à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤à¤¾à¤à¤à¥à¥¤
à¤à¤¯ à¤¹à¤¿à¤¨à¥à¤¦à¥¤
à¤°à¤¾à¤¹à¥à¤² à¤à¤¾à¤à¤§à¥
Gandhi asked the workers to believe in themselves and Congress. "The next 24 hours are very crucial. Stay alert and vigilant. Don't be scared. You are fighting for the truth. Don't be disheartened by the propaganda of fake exit polls. Believe in yourself and the Congress. Your hard work will not go to waste. Jai Hind," he said in a tweet in Hindi.
