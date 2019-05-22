Anand Mahindra's tweet proves Indians are kings of 'jugaad'

national

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share an amazing video that truly hails the Indian creativity to overcome any problem with a 'jugaad' (hack)

Pic courtesy/AFP

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra recently shared a hilarious post on the social media platform, Twitter hailing the Indian wits behind last-minute hacks for every problem. He even stated that 'Necessity is the mother of invention’ was invented by Indians as every problem in India has a 'Jugaad' (hack). Often used to signify creativity in making the best out of minimal resources available, 'jugaad' is celebrated as an example of the Indian spirit of resourcefulness and enterprise.

I think the phrase ‘Necessity is the mother of invention’ was invented by Indians! Here’s a new product our Farm & Construction sectors will have to consider as a replacement for an excavator: A ‘Khatiya-vator’. #whatsappwonderbox pic.twitter.com/av3qNdIAHd — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 21, 2019

Anand Mahindra shared this mind-blowing video on his Twitter account wherein someone creatively made a makeshift excavator using a cot. Yes, a cot is used as a makeshift excavator! In the video, a construction vehicle with the cot attached to it is used to pick up a load of mud, much like an excavator would. Anand Mahindra captioned his tweet as 'I think the phrase ‘Necessity is the mother of invention’ was invented by Indians! Here’s a new product our Farm & Construction sectors will have to consider as a replacement for an excavator: A ‘Khatiya-vator’. #whatsappwonderbox' This tweet has gained many appreciations and praises for the genius behind this innovative hack.

