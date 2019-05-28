Angad Hasija to celebrate birthday in Manali this year

television

Television actor Angad Hasija will turn a year older on May 31. However, it's a working birthday for the actor but later, he wishes to celebrate the day in Manali

Angad Hasija

Angad Hasija, who will turn a year older soon (on 31st May), plans to celebrate later in Manali. However, he will be working on his birthday. The actor says he loves to work on his birthday. "This year I will be celebrating my birthday in Manali but on my birthday I will be busy shooting. According to me, it is very fortunate for any actor to be shooting on his birthday. And whenever I am on set, my producers tell me to take a day off to celebrate my birthday. I tell them, give me a holiday whenever I need it in the future, but tomorrow I will spend my day working. Because I love to work on my birthday," he says, adding, "I am very religious and every year I try to visit Siddhivinayak temple or visit a gurudwara for sure."

The actor feels that age is just a number and has never been apprehensive about growing older. "I have become much more mature and there is a huge difference in me now than before. And it's been said that when you gain maturity you get sorted in life. So today I have become very mature and positive and I know the difference between wrong and right things. This has come with age," he says.

Talking about his most memorable birthday, he says, "There are many as such, but one birthday of mine that I will never forget was when I was working and I was doing a reality show called 'Zara Nach Ke Dikha'. And after my performance ended, Shilpa Shetty told me that your performance was very bad and I broke down on the stage. Because I got very hurt, and suddenly all of them bought a cake for me. So, whenever I remember my birthdays, I always think of that one birthday which so far is the best one for me."

