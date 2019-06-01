Article 15 trailer to appear with Salman Khan's Bharat

bollywood

Article 15 teaser

The trailer of Article 15 will be attached with Salman Khan starrer Bharat. The trailer of Article 15 has been creating a lot of buzz around the town as soon as the first teaser for released. The upcoming Eid release will feature the hard-hitting trailer Ayushman Khurrana's Article 15. The makers are aware of the wide fan base of Salman Khan which will bring wide popularity to the movie.

Catching the audience's interest through the digital space, the step of showcasing the trailer will bring in the mass popularity of Khan's in the Bollywood industry to their benefit for also the messaging that the film wants to spread across.

Article 15 is set to get a world premiere at the tenth edition of the London Indian Film Festival. The investigative drama will be shown at the opening night film.

Check out the trailer of Article 15 here:

The film is based on Article 15 of the Constitution, which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth. Expressing his excitement, Ayushmann Khurrana, while talking about the opportunity had said, "I'm always intrigued by the socio-political situation of our country. We hardly see films which present the situation in an unbiased way. And it will be an absolute pleasure to work with him (Anubhav) on Article 15."

The film also stars Isha Talwar, M Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. Directed by Anubhav Sinha and Produced by Benaras Media Works and Zee Studios, the film is sure to put the audience in a social perspective.

