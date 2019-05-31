Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15 trailer receives applause from Bollywood

bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana's film's trailer gives a glimpse into how Article 15 of the Indian constitution prohibits discrimination against any citizen on the grounds of religion, caste, sex, place of birth, and how reality was completely different

Article 15 starring Ayushman Khurrana has been appreciated by many celebrities from Bollywood. The emotional and hard-hitting trailer has captivated the audience with its investigative drama storyline. The trailer received appreciation and was praised by many celebrities from Bollywood.

Taapsee Pannu felt the trailer was apt and crisp. She shared, "I am not at all surprised! Story that MUST be told and who better than you guys. @anubhavsinha @ayushmannk you look like a crisp chip in this one #Article15 [sic]"

Director Nikkhil Advani called it outstanding, he wrote, "Outstanding this!!! So so taut, moody, and powerful. Congrats @anubhavsinha @ayushmannk #Article15 @ZeeStudios_ [sic]"

Rahul Dev congratulated the team for the difference, as he shared, "Behad Mubarakbad, Anubhav bhai, Ayushmann & the entire team, for creating a difference!#Article15Trailer [sic]"

Ayushmann's co-star in Andhadhun, actress Tabu praised by sharing the applause emoticons.

MC Sher AKA Siddhant Chaturvedi shared one word for it sharing. He said "outstanding."

Singer-rapper Badshah was touched by the trailer, sharing, "Goosebumps!"

Many other celebrities who also praised were Nushrat Bharucha, Sophie Chaudhary, Jaaved Jaaferi, Vineet Singh, Harshvardhan Rane, Abhimanyu Dassani and Manav Vij to name a few. The movie has got a strong message for the society and the trailer already seemed to have made it very clear with the thrill it has. The movie definitely is being hailed as the must watch movie of the year.

'Article 15' is set to get a world premiere at the tenth edition of the London Indian Film Festival. The investigative drama will be shown on the opening night. The film also stars Isha Talwar, M Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha and Produced by Anubhav Sinha and Zee Studios, the film is sure to put the audience in a social perspective.

