Article 15 trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana on a mission to abolish differences

Ayushmann Khurrana's film's trailer gives a glimpse into how Article 15 of the Indian constitution prohibits discrimination against any citizen on the grounds of religion, caste, sex, place of birth, and how reality was completely different

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from the trailer.

The trailer of Anubhav Sinha's next directorial venture, Article 15, which stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead dropped on Thursday, May 30. This trailer is not like the usual ones. Before releasing the film's trailer, the team of Article 15 released a 43-second video, which has Ayushmann Khurrana telling the audience that because of their status they aren't allowed to watch this film's trailer.

However, Article 15's trailer has now finally released, and it gives a glimpse into how Article 15 of the Indian constitution prohibits discrimination against any citizen on the ground of any religion, caste, sex, place of birth, and how reality was completely different. The film is reportedly based on the 2014 Badaun rape case.

Take a look at the trailer here:

Earlier in the day, Ayushmann shared a video on social media, which was supposedly the trailer. However, at the beginning itself, the actor says, "Aapki Aukat Aapko Yeh trailer Dekhne Ki Anumati Nahin Deti", which came as a bit of a shock to the audience. However, later on in the video, Khurrana goes on to explain that the mere mention of the word 'Aukat' was disturbing to many, and on the other hand, millions of Indians suffer because of caste-based discrimination at every level on a daily basis.

With the shock value and the mere idea of being subjected to discrimination, the video managed to sensitise the viewers about the plight of those who suffer because of discrimination every day.

Article 15 is set to get a world premiere at the tenth edition of the London Indian Film Festival. The investigative drama will be shown on the opening night. The film also stars Isha Talwar, M Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. Directed by Anubhav Sinha and Produced by Anubhav Sinha and Zee Studios, the film is sure to give the audience a new social perspective.

