Arun Jaitley: Will Rahul Gandhi oust 'Guru' Sam Pitroda for his 1984 remark

national

He went on to say that the BJP is attacking the Congress with such "lies" as it has no vision "to take India forward."

Arun Jaitley

New Delhi: Union Minister Arun Jaitley asked whether Congress president Rahul Gandhi will oust party's Overseas chief Sam Pitroda for his comment on the 1984 Sikh genocide. In a series of tweets, Arun Jaitley said, "Will the Congress President oust his 'Guru', who rubbishes the genocide of India's most patriotic community in 1984?."

"Sam Pitroda's 'Hua to Hua' reaction to the 1984 Sikh killings is reflective of the lack of remorse on the part of Congress Party with respect to the 1984 genocide." "It is a matter of disgrace that the Congress Party has no remorse over the Sikh killings of 1984," he added.

It is a matter of disgrace that the Congress Party has no remorse over the Sikh killings of 1984. — Chowkidar Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) May 10, 2019

Sam Pitroda's 'Hua to Hua' reaction to the 1984 Sikh killings is reflective of the lack of remorse on the part of Congress Party with respect to the 1984 genocide. — Chowkidar Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) May 10, 2019

Will the Congress President oust his 'Guru', who rubbishes the genocide of India's most patriotic community in 1984? — Chowkidar Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) May 10, 2019

When Sam Pitroda was asked about BJP's claim that instructions to 'kill' in 1984 had come from late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, said, "It (riots) happened in 1984, so what?"

Watch video here...

#WATCH Sam Pitroda: Ab kya hai '84 ka? Aapne kya kiya 5 saal mein, uski baat kariye. '84 mein hua to hua. Aapne kya kiya? You were voted to create jobs. You were voted to create 200 smart cities. Aapne wo bhi nahi kiya. Aapne kuch nahi kiya isliye aap yahan wahan gup lagate hain. pic.twitter.com/9SMMUW5Hll — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2019

On the other hand, Pitroda accused the BJP of "twisting his words and distorting facts" to "hide their failures." He also said he had acknowledged the pain of Sikhs during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

"I have noticed how BJP is again twisting three words from my interview to distort facts, divide us and hide their failures. Sad that they have nothing positive to offer. I acknowledged the pain of my Sikh brothers and sisters during difficult times in 1984 and deeply feel for the atrocities that happened. But these are things from past that are not really relevant to this election which is all about what did Modi government do for the last five years," Pitroda tweeted on Friday.

I have noticed how BJP is again twisting three words from my interview to distort facts, divide us and hide their failures. Sad that they have nothing positive to offer. — Sam Pitroda (@sampitroda) May 10, 2019

I acknowledged the pain of my Sikh brothers and sisters during difficult times in 1984 and deeply feel for the atrocities that happened. — Sam Pitroda (@sampitroda) May 10, 2019

But these are things from past that are not really relevant to this election which is all about what did modi government do for the last five years. — Sam Pitroda (@sampitroda) May 10, 2019

He went on to say that the BJP is attacking the Congress with such "lies" as it has no vision "to take India forward."

Top News Stories of The Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates