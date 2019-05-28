Ayushmann Khurrana idolises these two actors from Bollywood
After delivering a hard-hitting teaser of the investigative drama, showcasing the actor in a full-fledged police officer avatar, Ayushmann Khurrana has always been a part of the varied genre of films
Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15 has already garnered immense appreciation for his cop look. The actor always desired to play a cop onscreen. By playing this character, Ayushmann has fulfilled his dream. Having immense respect for the uniform, the actor has always been inspired by his idols, Amitabh Bachchan from Zanjeer and Manoj Bajpayee from Shool, but the only thing the actor waited for was a good script.
After delivering a hard-hitting teaser of the investigative drama, showcasing the actor in a full-fledged police officer avatar, Ayushmann Khurrana has always been a part of the varied genre of films. Be it Vicky Donor, Andhadhun and now, Article 15. This is a film based on constitutional Article 15 which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth. The actor will be essaying a unique character, who brings change into society.
View this post on Instagram
à¤§à¤°à¥à¤® , à¤¨à¤¸à¥à¤² ,à¤à¤¾à¤¤à¤¿, à¤²à¤¿à¤à¤ ,à¤à¤¨à¥à¤®à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¤¾à¤¨ à¤à¤ à¤à¤¸à¤¾ à¤®à¥à¤²à¥à¤ à¤à¤¹à¤¾à¤ à¤à¥à¤ à¤à¥à¤¦à¤à¤¾à¤µ à¤¨à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤¹à¥à¤à¤¾ à¤ à¤¬ à¤«à¤¼à¤°à¥à¤à¤¼ à¤²à¤¾à¤à¤à¤à¥ #Article15 . Trailer out on 30 May (Link in bio) @anubhavsinhaa @zeestudiosofficial @zeemusiccompany #ManojPahwa @talwarisha #KumudMishra #nassar @sayanigupta @mohdzeeshanayyub @ashishsverma @ronjinichakraborty @shubhro30 #SushilPandey #AakashDhabade @gauravkapata @benarasmediaworks
Also Read: Article 15 teaser: The Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer will have you sitting on the edge of your seat
The poster carrying his towering personality where the actor is dressed up in a police uniform, wearing sunglasses is already winning hearts. His fans can't stop praising the actor for the brave choice of film, which highlights social issues.
Article 15 is set to get a world premiere at the tenth edition of the London Indian Film Festival. The investigative drama will be shown on the opening night film. The film also stars Isha Talwar, M Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.
Directed by Anubhav Sinha and Produced by Anubhav Sinha and Zee Studios, the film is sure to put the audience in a social perspective.
Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana: I have never been an insecure artist
Top entertainment stories of the day:
- Veeru Devgan's last rites: Amitabh Bachchan and other Bollywood celebs pay their respects
- Anil Kapoor remembers Veeru Devgan: His innovation was far ahead of VFX
- Karan Johar to host another talk show featuring Bollywood star wives
- Madhuri Dixit on Kalank's failure: Certain things are not in our control
- Rakesh Roshan remembers Veeru Devgan: A great technician, the ideal family man
- Kubbra Sait reunites with Sumeet Vyas for Rejctx
- Shantanu Maheshwari: If Tiger Shroff can play a college student, so can I
- Bandra Diaries: Malaika Arora's latest gym look will make you stop and stare
- SRK, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Sanjay Dutt visit Ajay Devgn's Juhu home to offer condolences
- Here's what happened when Mrunal Thakur once walked in Hrithik Roshan's vanity!
- Aparshakti Khurana: Tahira is my pillar of support
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Ayushmann Khurrana- The multi-talented actor of Bollywood!