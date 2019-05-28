Ayushmann Khurrana idolises these two actors from Bollywood

bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15 has already garnered immense appreciation for his cop look. The actor always desired to play a cop onscreen. By playing this character, Ayushmann has fulfilled his dream. Having immense respect for the uniform, the actor has always been inspired by his idols, Amitabh Bachchan from Zanjeer and Manoj Bajpayee from Shool, but the only thing the actor waited for was a good script.

After delivering a hard-hitting teaser of the investigative drama, showcasing the actor in a full-fledged police officer avatar, Ayushmann Khurrana has always been a part of the varied genre of films. Be it Vicky Donor, Andhadhun and now, Article 15. This is a film based on constitutional Article 15 which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth. The actor will be essaying a unique character, who brings change into society.

The poster carrying his towering personality where the actor is dressed up in a police uniform, wearing sunglasses is already winning hearts. His fans can't stop praising the actor for the brave choice of film, which highlights social issues.

Article 15 is set to get a world premiere at the tenth edition of the London Indian Film Festival. The investigative drama will be shown on the opening night film. The film also stars Isha Talwar, M Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha and Produced by Anubhav Sinha and Zee Studios, the film is sure to put the audience in a social perspective.

