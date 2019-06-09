B-town buzz: Anupam Kher's tourist act, Priyanka Bose and Aparshakti Khurana's Iskool Bag

bollywood

Anupam Kher is holidaying in Bangkok and has been using the scooter taxi to commute. The veteran actor even dropped in to meet Akshay Kumar on the scooter taxi. Kher finds it fun and adventurous

Anupam Kher

When in Thailand, do as the Thais do. Anupam Kher is holidaying in Bangkok and has been using the scooter taxi to commute. The veteran actor even dropped in to meet Akshay Kumar on the scooter taxi. Kher finds it fun and adventurous. Mr Khiladi was also game for it. But the latter would have also done some stunts on it!

On the work front, Akshay will be next seen in Good News, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh. The film will release on December 27. The actor also has Housefull 4, Sooryavanshi, and Laxmmi Bomb in the pipeline.

Laxmmi Bomb is a remake of the Tamil super-hit horror comedy film, Muni 2: Kanchana (2011). In Laxmmi Bomb, Akshay Kumar plays the character of a man, who is possessed by the soul of a transgender woman. And, this is how the transgender wants to take revenge from those who caused her untimely death.

A new pairing

Priyanka Bose and Aparshakti Khurana will star in Aditya Bharadwaj's directorial debut, Iskool Bag. Bose is known for her role in films like Gulab Gang, Guzaarish, Love Sex Aur Dhokha, and the Oscar-nominated film Lion.

She will now be seen playing mother to Kartikeya Raj who is best remembered as Khajur, Chandan Prabhakar's son on The Kapil Sharma Show. After entertaining on TV, Kartikeya is excited to make his Bollywood debut. He is also in talks for other projects. No more television for him?

On the work front, Aparshakti Khurana recently released his first music single, Kudiye Ni. Talking about growing up in the midst of parents and grandparents who celebrated music, Ayushmann Khurrana, in a previous interview with mid-day, had revealed that art was always at the forefront in his family.

