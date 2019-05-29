Watch video: Aparshakti Khurana can't believe this statistic about sexual intimacy in India

bollywood

Aparshakti Khurana took to Instagram to share a statistic about sexual intimacy in India that he found quite shocking. Here's what the actor had to share with his fans

Aparshakti Khurana

Rajma Chawal actor Aparshakti Khurana took to Instagram today to share a statistic about sexual intimacy in India. He recorded a video for his fans in which he spoke about how research done by a sexual wellness brand revealed that 70 per cent of women in India didn't orgasm every time during sex.

The sexual wellness brand had earlier today shared a fact on Twitter saying, "India, we need to talk. #OrgasmInequality". The fact further stated, "Nearly 70% of women in India don't orgasm every time during sex."

Aparshakti found this fact to be quite shocking and shared a video of himself with the caption, "Wow what a shocker! This stat has really raised some serious questions. I think this is as good a time as any to talk about #OrgasmInequality"

Check out the video here:

Aparshakti Khurana apologised to women across India on behalf of men for this sorry statistic. He appealed to everyone who watched the video to start talking about this and not consider talking about sex and orgasms a taboo. He further said that he personally wasn't aware of this fact and asked his fans what they thought about speaking up about #OrgasmInequality.

On the work front, Aparshakti Khurana recently released his first music single, Kudiye Ni. Talking about growing up in the midst of parents and grandparents who celebrated music, Ayushmann Khurrana, in a previous interview with mid-day, had revealed that art was always at the forefront in his family.

"I want to thank all those involved in the process of making this single, including arrangers John Edward Eduri and Aditya Dev, and co-singer Neeti Mohan. Having featured with Sargun Mehta in the song, I can say that she made me look good," said Aparshakti of the track that has been helmed by his sister-in-law, Tahira Kashyap.

