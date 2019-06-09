Bharat Box Office Day 4: Salman, Katrina-starrer rakes in Rs 122 crore

bollywood

The Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-starrer Bharat has had a good run at the box office so far. The film, which released on June 5, has managed to mint Rs 122.20 crore at the box office

Bharat poster

Salman Khan's Bharat was a much-awaited film. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and co-starring Katrina Kaif, Bharat has had a good run at the box office so far. The biggest family film of the year, Bharat has got a lot of love and appreciation at the box office. On day 4 of its release, the total collection of the movie is Rs 122.20 crore.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to confirm the box office collection. He wrote, "#Bharat rocks the BO... Biz jumps on Day 4... Multiplexes join the party, single screens rock-steady... Will continue its winning streak today [Sun]... Being patronised by family audience... Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr, Sat 26.70 cr. Total: Rs 122.20 cr. India biz."

Adarsh had earlier shared that the film's opening day moolah has surpassed that of Salman's hit films including Tiger Zinda Hai (Rs 34.10 crore), Sultan (Rs 36.54 crore) and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (Rs 40.35 crore). Bharat saw a bumper opening and minted Rs. 42.30 crore on its first day.

Despite tough competition from the much-hyped India vs South Africa World Cup match, Bharat wasn't impacted at the box office. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean movie Ode To My Father. This marks Salman's third collaborating with Zafar after Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Bharat also features Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and Sonali Kulkarni. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor sports five different looks in the film spanning 60 years, including a crucial part showcasing the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.

The film, produced by Atul Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar, released on June 5. Apart from Bharat, Salman will be seen in Prabhu Dheva's Dabangg 3 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah.

