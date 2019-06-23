Bigg Boss Tamil: Kamal Haasan's photos from the sets of the reality show go viral
South superstar Kamal Haasan will be returning to the sets of Tamil Bigg Boss 2 as the reality show's host. The actor-politician's photos from the show promo shoot have gone viral
South superstar Kamal Haasan will be returning to the sets of Tamil Bigg Boss 2 as the reality show's host. The actor-politician's photos from the show promo shoot have gone viral. Kamal Haasan looks dashing as always in the pictures. Check them out!
Kamal Haasan had hosted the last two seasons of the Tamil version of Bigg Boss. According to reports, the Hey Ram actor has managed to pull the desired viewership for the channel and therefore he has been roped in the third time in a row to host Bigg Boss 3 with 16 contestants and one commoner in the house.
It was reported that Bigg Boss 3 will go on air after the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections Result. It was also suggested that television actress Sudha Chandran, Laila, and Sakshi Agarwal are in constant touch with the makers of this reality show. Apart from this, if hearsay is to believed, then actress Chandini Tamilarasan, who is seen in films like Vil Ambu, Raja Ranguski is touted to be the first contestant of Bigg Boss 3.
Also read: Tamil Bigg Boss 3: Kamal Haasan to return as host with this hot actress as the first contestant?
