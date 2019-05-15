Can you find a snow leopard in this image that has gone viral?

nature-wildlife

Wildlife photographer Saurabh Desai caught a glimpse of the snow leopard at a place 8 km from the Kibber village that is believed to be the highest motorable village in the world

Pic/Saurabh Desai Instagram

New Delhi: A photograph of a snow leopard clicked by wildlife photographer Saurabh Desai has gone viral on social media. Desai clicked the photograph during his visit to the Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh. He shared the image on his Instagram account with the caption "Art of camouflage."

View this post on Instagram Art of camouflage... A post shared by Photographs by Saurabh Desai (@visual_poetries) onApr 11, 2019 at 5:36am PDT

The image soon went viral. However, many netizens found it difficult to spot the camouflaged big cat and challenged their friends to do the same. "Man. I have been staring at it for a while. What the hell is it," wrote one Instagram user, while another user said: "Was taken aback when I noticed those eyes! Inspired!"

View this post on Instagram Art of camouflage_II A post shared by Photographs by Saurabh Desai (@visual_poetries) onApr 17, 2019 at 8:58am PDT

Snow leopards, found in Himachal Pradesh, are also called the 'Ghost of the Mountain'. They are usually found at an altitude between 9,800 feet and 17,000 feet in high and rugged terrains. Their habitat ranges from the Kibber Wildlife Sanctuary in Lahaul and Spiti to Pangi in Chamba district and Lippa Asrang in the tribal Kinnaur district.

