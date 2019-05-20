Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan goes casual-chic on day 2

bollywood-fashion

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan whose first Cannes 2019 red carpet appearance was in a gorgeous golden gown has now taken on a more casual avatar in this red and white striped dress, and the denim look

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Pic/instagram.com/cinderellaishwarya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stunned the whole world in a gorgeous golden Jean-Louis Sabaji gown. The gown came with a sweetheart neckline and a small slit. Talking about Aishwarya's hairdo, the former Miss World kept it simple with straight locks and a side-part.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reached Cannes along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on Sunday for the ongoing 72 Cannes Film Festival. Aaradhya looked gorgeous in a frock that sported an exaggerated flower.

View this post on Instagram ðMy Sunshine Foreverâï¸ðâ¨ ðLOVE YOU â¤ï¸ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) onMay 19, 2019 at 3:10pm PDT

Now, on day 2 of the film festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has donned two casual-chic outfits that make the actress stand out in a crowd. Aishwarya opted for a comfy denim outfit and a red and white striped dress for her Cannes outing.

See photos: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's appearances from 2002 at Cannes Film Festival will make you nostalgic

Aishwarya looks lovely in high-rise blue jeans paired with a white top and an embellished denim overcoat. Her round sunglasses complement her outfit perfectly and the bright red lippie gives her look a pop of colour.

For the next look, Aishwarya rocked a red and white striped dress that brought out her lovely features. It's a pretty off-shoulder dress that the actress teamed with round sunglasses and Aishwarya was all smiles for the shutterbugs.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a global style icon and countless people look up to her for her incredible style sense and the way she carries herself no matter what she wears. Last year, Aishwarya ruled in a Michael Cinco butterfly gown, which had the shades of violet, red and blue threadworks and which was embellished in Swarovski crystals and French palettes.

Also read: Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks breathtakingly hot in fish-cut gown

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates