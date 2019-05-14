Check out the BTS of Bharat's wedding song Aithey Aa featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif

bollywood

The song from Bharat has taken the words from the Punjabi language 'Aithey Aa', which means come here and is already in loop on the playlists of the season

A still from the Aithey Aa song

Salman Khan's fans have a new treat to be delighted about from the movie Bharat with the behind the scenes video of his song 'Aithey Aa' that was released today. The song gained mass popularity immediately after its release and got the people grooving to its wedding beats.

The actor shared the BTS on his social media handle saying, "Dive into the beautiful minds & sets behind 'Aithey Aa' #AitheyAaMaking @BeingSalmanKhan @aliabbaszafar @atulreellife @itsBhushanKumar #KatrinaKaif @VishalDadlani @ShekharRavjiani @AkasaSing @neetimohan18 @imKamaalKhan @Irshad_Kamil @VMVMVMVMVM"

Watch the BTS of Aithey Aa here:

The director Ali Abbas Zafar shared that he wanted to give the perfect wedding feels and get the audience to live the festivity. The song has taken the words from the Punjabi language 'Aithey Aa' which means come here and is already in loop on the playlists of the season.

One of the most anticipated films of the year, Bharat is all set to take the audience on a ride back in time. The fans are now counting days before this grand movie releases in the theatres. Including stellar performers like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, and Sunil Grover, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial boasts of an ensemble cast promising power-packed performances.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar feels no one else could have played the character of Bharat in the film better than Salman Khan. Salman Khan's love and care towards his family is the biggest reason that the director feels the actor was the right choice for the role.

There is a personal connection to the storyline as Bharat's story aligns with Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan's relationship. The bond that Salman and Salim Khan share is a true representation of an ideal father-son relationship. In the storyline of Bharat, he fights all odds just like the way he does in his personal life when it comes to his family.

Expressing how Salman Khan was the right choice, director Ali Abbas Zafar shared, "I feel that there couldn't be a better choice to play Bharat than Salman because the film is about a father-son relationship and anyone who is aware of Salman and Salim uncle's bond will know how close they are to each other and how much respect there is between them."

Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and is releasing on Eid, 2019.

