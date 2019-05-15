Class 12 student raped by minor in Bihar

crime

A minor boy allegedly raped a 12th-grade student in Bihar's Gaya district on Wednesday. Police said that the victim was returning after attending tuition class when the minor boy allegedly attacked and dragged her to a secluded place in Sherghati area, where he raped her.

A case of rape has been lodged at the Sherghati police station against the boy and the girl has been sent to a medical examination. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajiv Mishra said that the accused is also a student of class 12, who is now absconding. They are now conducting raids to nab him.

In another incident, a 35-year-old man was burnt to death in West Bengal's Malda district after a woman he allegedly raped and set on fire, grabbed him while still ablaze, police said Tuesday. The woman is now under treatment at the Malda Medical College and Hospital with burn injuries in her face and hands, officials said.

She claimed that the accused used to disturb her and entered her house on Monday evening when no one was there. The woman, a widow, said that he then raped her and set her on fire, and she then grabbed him tightly. Police said locals rushed to her house after noticing smoke emanating from there and found both of them on fire inside a room. A jar of kerosene was also found in the room, officials said. They took both of them to a local hospital from where they were referred to the Malda Medical College and Hospital.

The man succumbed on Tuesday morning there, police said. The woman lived at Subhas Colony under Manikchak police station limits. She has three daughters and her eldest daughter was married and lives elsewhere. Police said they were trying to find out why the accused had visited Subhas Colony, which is around 35 km from his residence in Chanchal. Locals claimed that the accused often visited the house of the woman. District Superintendent of Police Arnab Ghosh said, "We are investigating the case from all angles."

