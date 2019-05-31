Comedian Sidharth Sagar's fiancee Subuhi Joshi calls off engagement; accuses him of abuse

television

Sidharth Sagar, better known as 'Selfie Mausi', had a fallout with his fiancee Subuhi Joshi and the latter has accused him of domestic abuse

Sidharth Sagar and Subuhi Joshi. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/sidharthsagar.official

Television comedian Sidharth Sagar and Subuhi Joshi have called it quits. The duo exchanged rings in November (2018), but have now called off the engagement. According to a report in the Times of India, Subuhi Joshi has accused Sidharth of assaulting her. "When we separated in 2016, he blamed his mother for it. However, she wasn't entirely responsible for what happened; I realised it only after staying with him post our engagement. The problem is with his attitude and behaviour, but I did try my best to save the relationship. I have seen his dark side; he loses his cool over petty issues and can get violent. Woh haath uthaata hai aur cheezein phekta hai (He raises his hand and throws things)," said Subuhi.

While speaking to the publication, Subuhi also mentioned that she had to call the police to intervene in the matter. She recalls, "He was disturbed as he was going through a financial crunch. Besides fighting verbally, he would often raise his hand on me. In March, I called the cops after he hit me. I was taken to the hospital for a medical check-up and on our way to the police station, he kept crying saying, 'Mujhse galti ho gayi, maaf kar de. I'll never repeat it'. After seeing him cry, I told the cops to let him go. In hindsight, I feel that I made a huge mistake. He should have been behind bars."

On the other hand, Sidharth told the same publication that they parted ways because of compatibility issues. "Subuhi and I are no longer together, we have called off our engagement. We had parted ways in 2016, because of my mother, as she wasn't in favour of this relationship. However, Subuhi reconnected with me last year, and we got back together. Everything was going good, but then compatibility issues cropped up. We called off our engagement two-and-a-half months ago," said Sidharth.

He also added that everything cropped up because of the financial crisis. "Things were fine between us till the time I was working and making money. I feel that problems cropped up after I faced a financial crisis. Your state of mind changes when you are not working, and I was troubled at that time. We were having a lot of fights and I felt it was better to end the relationship."

Sidharth, who was seen in Comedy Circus, was in the news for a public fallout with his mother and also confessed that he is battling depression. Sidharth and Subuhi met in 2014 and parted ways in 2016. However, in 2018 they reconnected and got engaged in November 2018.

