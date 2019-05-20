Congress supporter kills man for voting for BJP in Madhya Pradesh

crime

Hurling casteist abuses at Nemichand Tanwar, Arun Sharma accused his entire community of voting for the saffron party

Indore: A Congress supporter Arun Sharma shot dead a 60-year-old man identified as Nemichand Tanwar accusing him of 'voting for the BJP' in Indore in Madhya Pradesh. According to the police, Arun Sharma, who is close to a state minister, on Sunday entered into an argument with salon owner Nemichand Tanwar accusing him of voting for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) soon after he had cast his vote at the polling booth in Palia village in Hatod area around 2 p.m.

Later in the evening, Arun Sharma arrived at Nemichand Tanwar's house and fired at him with a country-made pistol in the presence of his son. Nemichand Tanwar was critically injured and rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead, said Indore SSP Ruchivardhan Mishra.

Meanwhile in West Bengal, Violence was again reported in several constituencies as voting was held in nine parliamentary constituencies in West Bengal in the seventh and last phase of the 2019 General Elections, along with bypolls in five state Assembly seats. North 24 Pargana district's Bhatpara assembly seat, which fell vacant after Trinamool Congress MLA Arjun Singh's defection to the BJP nearly two months ago, topped the chart of violence as the workers of both the parties frequently clashed with each other with crude bombs. Singh's son Pawan Kumar Singh has been fielded by the BJP while Trinamool has fielded Saradha and Narada scam accused leader Madan Mitra.

The constituency's Ghoshpara and Kankinara areas turned into a battleground. The agitators also ransacked several police vehicles and attacked the personnel when they arrived at the spot. The Rapid Action Force rushed to the spot and carried out baton charge to disperse the mob. A crude bomb was hurled in north Kolkata's Posta area at around 12.30 p.m., striking panic among the voters. However, no one was injured in the incident.

Sporadic violence was reported in Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat, where West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew and Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee is seeking a second term. The vehicle of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) candidate Nilanjan Roy was allegedly vandalised in Budge Budge after he reached a polling booth hearing reports of proxy voting by the state's ruling party. The situation became tense in Diamond Harbour's Minakha after BJP activists were allegedly intimidated and beaten to stop them from casting their votes. Central forces, however, reached the spot and escorted the voters to the polling booth.

