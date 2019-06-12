Cyclone Vayu: Congress president Rahul Gandhi urges party workers to help
Centred nearly 600 km south of the Saurashtra coast in Gujarat, cyclone Vayu is likely to make landfall in the state on Thursday, according to the MeT officials
IOn June 12, 2019, Congress President Rahul Gandhi prayed for the safety of people in Gujarat ahead of cyclone Vayu and appealed to the Congress workers to be ready to help.
à¤à¤à¥à¤°à¤µà¤¾à¤¤ 'à¤µà¤¾à¤¯à¥' à¤à¥à¤à¤°à¤¾à¤¤ à¤¤à¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¤°à¥à¤¬ à¤ªà¤¹à¥à¤à¤à¤¨à¥ à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ à¤®à¥ à¤à¥à¤à¤°à¤¾à¤¤ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¸ à¤à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¯à¤à¤°à¥à¤¤à¤¾à¤à¤ à¤¸à¥ à¤ à¤ªà¥à¤² à¤à¤°à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤à¤¿ à¤µà¥ à¤à¤¸à¤à¥ à¤°à¤¾à¤¸à¥à¤¤à¥ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤¨à¥ à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥ à¤¸à¤à¥ à¤à¥à¤·à¥à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤®à¤¦à¤¦ à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤° à¤°à¤¹à¥à¥¤ à¤®à¥ à¤à¤à¥à¤°à¤µà¤¾à¤¤ à¤¸à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤à¤¾à¤µà¤¿à¤¤ à¤¹à¥à¤¨à¥ à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥ à¤à¥à¤·à¥à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤à¥ à¤²à¥à¤à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¥à¤°à¤à¥à¤·à¤¾ à¤à¤° à¤à¤²à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤£ à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¥à¤¨à¤¾ à¤à¤°à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤ pic.twitter.com/ablBFPT6UF— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 12, 2019
"Cyclone Vayu is about to reach Gujarat coast. I appeal to all Gujarat Congress workers to be ready to help in all the areas that come in the way. I pray for the safety and well-being of all the people in the areas affected by the cyclone," he tweeted.
Cyclone Vayu, which was located around 690 km south of Veraval on Tuesday morning, could hit at a velocity of 110 km to 135 km per hour when it makes landfall, officials said.
Several coastal districts in the Saurashtra region were likely to witness heavy to very heavy rains, heralding pre-monsoon showers, officials said.
On the other hand, various safety and security precautions for train passengers in Mumbai are being taken by Western Railway for the prone areas under the jurisdiction of WR i.e. Veraval, Okha, Porbandar, Bhavnagar, Bhuj, and Gandhidham. The following measures are being undertaken:-
7. IMP Notice: In view of #VayuCyclone, 1st evacuation special train will run ex Okha at 17.45 hrs today ie 12/06/19 for Rajkot. 2nd Evacuation special train will run ex Okha at 20.05 today (12/6/19) for Ahmedabad with 21 coaches. pic.twitter.com/cof6mvB2Xi— Western Railway (@WesternRly) June 12, 2019
As cyclone 'Vayu' advances towards the Gujarat coast, the state government launched a massive evacuation exercise to shift about three lakh people from low-lying areas of Saurashtra and Kutch regions, officials said on Wednesday. According to the latest weather information, the cyclone has intensified into a "very severe cyclonic storm" and is located around 340 km south of Gujarat's Veraval coast.
