De De Pyaar De: Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh's Mukhda Vekh Ke song is a peppy track

The music album of De De Pyaar De is doing great and has topped the chartbusters. Its song, Chale Aana featuring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh has garnered more eyeballs than any. Now, the makers have released Mukhda Vekh Ke, which also stars Tabu

A still from the song. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

On Thursday, Ajay Devgn had taken to his Instagram account to announce the release of yet-another chartbuster, Mukhda Vekh Ke from his upcoming film, De De Pyaar De. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh in titular roles.

On Friday, T-series released Mukhda Vekh Ke, which is a peppy track starring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Tabu and Jimmy Sheirgill. The song is set against the backdrop of a party, where everyone is having fun while Ajay is sandwiched between the two ladies.

Devgn shared the new song on his Twitter handle, captioning it as, "Mukhda Vekh Ke Mar Gaya Ni!"

While Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet's on-screen chemistry has already become the talk of the town, it is Tabu's expression that has caught the attention now, in this song. This song has the entire star cast including Jimmy Sheirgill, Alok Nath, Madhumalti Kapoor and many more. Rakul Preet is seen in a floral beige dress with a brown bomber jacket grooving on the peppy track. Ajay Devgn is also seen rocking in a pink short kurta.

The lyrics of this song have been written by Kumaar and composed by Manj Musik. Mukhda Vekh Ke has been crooned by Mika Singh and Dhvani Bhanushali. This is the fourth song released by the makers so far. Earlier, they released Hauli Hauli, Tu Mila To Haina and Chale Aana.

Earlier, in the month of April, the makers had released the film's trailer on the occasion of Ajay Devgn's birthday. Ajay Devgn's character Ashish (50), falls for Rakul's character Ayesha (26). He essays the character of a divorcee with two children, who are as young as Rakul's character. Tabu is playing the role of Ajay's ex-wife.

The poster of the film gave a deja vu to Ajay Devgn's loyalist fans. The poster, which was released on March 22 caught the attention of the viewers because of Ajay's iconic leg split. Directed by Akiv Ali, De De Pyaar De is scheduled to hit the big screens on May 17 this year.

Ajay Devgn will next be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India playing the role of Squadron leader Vijay Karnik, who was in charge of the Bhuj airbase during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Parineeti Chopra. Apart from this, he also has Taanaji: The Unsung Hero in his kitty.

