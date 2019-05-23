De De Pyaar De box office collection: Film collects 56.57 crore in first week

bollywood

Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh's film, De De Pyaar De, collected Rs 5.74 crore on Wednesday, and their total amount has come up to Rs 56.57 crore

Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh's film, De De Pyaar De, had a good opening on day 1. The film opened to Rs 10.41 crore on Friday, May 17, 2019, and its first-week collection has summed up to Rs 56.57 crore. The film opened to good reviews from the audience and critics alike. It was the strong word of mouth that worked in De De Pyaar De's favour, and the film is definitely having a good run at the box office.

The film, which opened to mixed reviews, managed to rake in Rs. 10.41 crore on its opening day. It saw good growth on Saturday with earnings of Rs. 13.39 crore and witnessed a slight increase on Sunday, minting Rs. 14.74 crore. The film declined on Monday, earning only Rs. 6.19 crore and recorded similar numbers on Tuesday, minting Rs. 6.10 crore. It earned Rs 5.74 Cr on Wednesday, thus taking its total numbers to 56.57 Cr.

#DeDePyaarDe is super-strong... Biz in Weekend 2 - when it faces new movies - is crucial and will give an idea of its lifetime biz... Fri 10.41 cr [incl Thu previews], Sat 13.39 cr, Sun 14.74 cr, Mon 6.19 cr, Tue 6.10 cr, Wed 5.74 cr. Total: âÂ¹ 56.57 cr. India biz. #DDPD — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 23, 2019

De De Pyaar De is about Ajay Devgn's character, Ashish (50) falling in love with Rakul Preet's character, Ayesha (26). The lead couple in the film lives in London. Ajay is seen portraying a divorcee with two children, who are as young as Rakul's character. Tabu essays the role of Ajay's ex-wife.

On the other hand, if we talk about Student of The Year, which released on May 9, 2019, a week ahead of De De Pyaar De, it collected Rs 64.52 Cr in two weeks.

#StudentOfTheYear2 remains on the lower side... Decline in Weekend 2 [vis-à-vis Weekend 1]: 82.95%... [Week 2] Fri 1.62 cr, Sat 2.25 cr, Sun 2.75 cr. Total: âÂ¹ 64.52 cr. India biz.#SOTY2 biz at a glance...

Week 1: âÂ¹ 57.90 cr

Weekend 2: âÂ¹ 6.62 cr

Total: âÂ¹ 64.52 cr

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 20, 2019

Being the debut for Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday, Student Of The Year 2 was an important one for the debutants. Both the girls are being lauded for their looks and dance skills in the movie. While Ananya stands out in the film with her acting talent considering her first film, Tara is also being appreciated. Tiger Shroff's action stunts and spunk have also become the talk of the town. The film was helmed by Punit Malhotra.

