Deepika Padukone shoots in London for her part in Kabir Khan's '83

Deepika Padukone flew to London and has confirmed that she will be playing the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia in the Kabir Khan helmed '83

After wrapping up her first movie as a producer and actor, actress Deepika Padukone flew to London and has confirmed that she will be playing the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia in the Kabir Khan helmed '83, which also stars Deepika Padukone's real-life husband Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev. This will be the first time the star couple will share screen space since they got married.

The film, '83, will recreate the historic events, which led the Indian cricket team to win the 1983 World Cup against West Indies. The film is touted to be one of the biggest sports movies of all time and has got the fans anticipating its release ever since it was first announced. The cast finished shooting in Dharamshala and is now in London, shooting for the movie under the mentorship and guidance of none other than Kapil Dev.

Before the whole team flew out to London, we saw them all chic and dressed up wearing the Indian cricket team insignia. Ranveer Singh took to social media to share a picture of the whole team and captioned it, "Kapil's Devils". The movie also stars Pankaj Tripathi along with Hardy Sandhu amongst the other actors.

Ranveer Singh is working hard to get in the shoes of the world cup winning captain for the upcoming movie. The warmth and experience touched the actor. The actor shared, "I've found some clues along the way in this journey that'll help me construct my performance. I'm looking forward to the challenge. I'm thrilled with the way the movie has shaped up. All credit to Kabir sir and our dedicated team for the spectacular prep that's gone into the film. We are hoping to make a film that the entire nation can be proud of and we seek everyone's blessings for our endeavour."

Ranveer Singh starrer, '83 is set to release on April 10, 2020, and is going to be the first tri-lingual release for both, Kabir Khan and Ranveer Singh, and is being released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

