Does Disha Patani's birthday plan involve rumoured beau Tiger Shroff?

Disha Patani will be celebrating her 26th birthday on June 13. Talking to a newspaper, the actress has revealed her birthday plans. She also revealed whether rumoured beau Tiger Shroff will be a part of it or will give it a miss

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani. Photo: Yogen Shah

The gorgeous Disha Patani, who is basking in the success of Bharat, will be celebrating her 26th birthday on June 13, 2019. The actress has had a fruitful year as Bharat did well and she has a few films in her kitty too. Talking to DNA, Disha Patani revealed her birthday plans and her fondest memories about her special day.

When Disha was asked how birthdays are for her, she said, "I feel like I'm too old now to celebrate. I get really awkward with birthdays. You get so much attention with all the calls and messages and then suddenly the next day, you're like, 'Oh, whatever! It's over'."

Adding further, Disha said, "I know it sounds weird but I don't remember when was the last time I celebrated my birthday." Talking about her birthday plans, she told the publication, "Anyway, I'm shooting for Malang currently, so I can't have a late night. I will probably just go out for dinner with friends but that's it." So, does that include plans with Tiger Shroff as well? "I honestly have no plans. But, I don't know, let's see."

Well, Disha Patani has the body to die for. Ask her if she indulges in cheat days, she says, "I eat all the cakes I get and it's a complete cheat-day for me. I slip into a food coma," she laughs. Ask her what her fondest birthday memories have been and she states, "When I was a kid, I used to start looking forward to the day January onwards. My Dad would throw a small party with friends and cousins coming over. Then as a teenager, I would go out with my friends." She continues, "I actually miss that you could be stupid. But now, if I do something silly, it would be... stupid!"

Disha says that this birthday is lucky for her as she is busy shooting. The actress is also elated about her Bharat success and asserts, "It was such a positive film and had a good message. I'm so glad that my family liked me in the movie. They were genuinely proud of me, which was the best compliment for me."

