Dwayne Johnson reveals scene which is no longer part of Hobbs and Shaw

hollywood

Accompanying the video with a long post describing the 'savagery' shot in Samoa, Dwayne Johnson revealed the scene which has been removed from the film

Dwayne Johnson

For all the 'Fast and Furious' fans awaiting the release of the next in the franchise, 'Hobbs and Shaw', Dwayne Johnson has revealed an action sequence which no longer is part of the film.

While 'Fast and Furious' is all about speed, cars, and obviously action, fans won't get to see Johnson biting a bad guy's eye out. Giving his fans a little taste of behind the scenes from his upcoming film, Johnson shared a clip on Instagram where he is seen fighting off a man.

Accompanying the video with a long post describing the 'savagery' shot in Samoa, he revealed the scene which has been removed from the film.

"A lil' behind the scenes taste of the HOBBS & SHAW savagery that takes place in SAMOA. This bludgeoning will be in the film, but unfortunately the scene where I bite the bad guy's eye out and spit it on the dirt didn't make it," Johnson wrote.

He also explained the reason behind the removal of the scene and added, "MPAA ratings board forbid us to show it because it was too violent. True story."

Johnson went on to write, "Plus, anytime you see a Samoan in a fight wearing their Lava Lava (traditional fabric I'm wearing around my waist) you know the other person is getting fucked up."

Also Read: Dwayne Johnson's latest picture with his daughters is too cute to handle!

He thanked the soul of the stunts - his stunts man. "Much love and respect to my stuntman brother rosskohnstam who commits with no pads, takes my spine buster and smacks his head on the earth like a fucking champ," he concluded the post.

'Hobbs and Shaw' marks the ninth film in the franchise and stars Johnson as Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw.

Also playing a part in the film is Idris Elba, as a criminal mastermind who is looking for a virus, which can erase half the population and Vanessa Kirby as Shaw's sister who stole the virus from Elba.

'Hobbs and Shaw' is being helmed by David Leitch and written by Chris Morgan and will hurtle action around the globe from LA to London and from the toxic land of Chernobyl to the beauty of Samoa.

The ninth film in the 'Fast and Furious' franchise is slated to hit the theatres on August 2.

Also Read: Dwayne Johnson returns to Jumanji 3

Top Stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates