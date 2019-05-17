Elections 2019: Sunny Deol does not want to indulge in mudslinging
Sunny Deol said he would not waste his time countering statements and instead work hard towards achieving his goal on winning the seat
Batala (Punjab): Bollywood actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol who is the BJP-Akali Dal candidate from Punjab's Gurdaspur constituency Sunny Deol on Thursday said he has not entered politics with vendetta issues. Deol was in Batla and he made this statement in a series of election rallies adding that unnecessary statements were being issued against him.
Sunny Deol said he would not waste his time countering such statements and instead work hard towards achieving his goal on winning the seat. The actor-turned-politician said his mind was more occupied thinking about creating employment opportunities and development of the constituency rather than indulge in mudslinging. He appealed to the voters to vote for the candidate who cares about the future of the area.
Also View: Sunny Deol with brother Bobby Deol visit shrine, organise roadshow
However, area legislator Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal said neither Congress candidate Sunil Jakhar nor Chief Minister Amarinder Singh could bring improvement nor initiate developmental works in the area. The BJP-Akali Dal has fielded 62-year-old Sunny Deol from Gurdaspur in the seat that was represented four times by yesteryear actor Vinod Khanna, who died in April 2017 due to cancer.
Also Read: Late actor Vinod Khanna's wife Kavita Khanna miffed; Here's why
Gurdaspur lies in the north of Punjab, sharing a border with Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir. The area is not as developed as other areas in Punjab. Sunny Deol has concluded with his campaigning. He shared a video summing up his campaigning journey.
Top News Stories Of The Day
- Mumbai: Global Hospital may lose licence for turning away poor patients
- Mumbai: Goons assault cine firm President for being refused Rs 50 lakh
- Dombivli: Man assaults TCs at Kopar railway station
- Mumbai: Wadala police to finally move out of crumbling station
- Mumbai: BMC chief grants Rs 100-crore relief to loss-making BEST
- Pune school teacher held for abusing girls under pretext of 'punishment'
- Worls Hypertension Day: Hypertension cases in Maharashtra rise by 25 percent in 2018
- Mumbai: Killer gets furlough, Keenan Santos-Reuben Fernandes' kin live in fear
- Man lends mobile to woman, molests her when she returns it in Pune
- CSMT bridge collapse: BMC's detailed bridge report a damp squib
- Cambridge 2019 results: 17 percent rise in entries
- 'Historic' HC order allows stranded sailors to leave Tag Navya ship
- Learn nature photography with BNHS CEC in Goregaon
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Nita Ambani Takes IPL Trophy To Siddhivinayak Temple