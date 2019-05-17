Elections 2019: Sunny Deol does not want to indulge in mudslinging

national

Sunny Deol said he would not waste his time countering statements and instead work hard towards achieving his goal on winning the seat

Batala (Punjab): Bollywood actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol who is the BJP-Akali Dal candidate from Punjab's Gurdaspur constituency Sunny Deol on Thursday said he has not entered politics with vendetta issues. Deol was in Batla and he made this statement in a series of election rallies adding that unnecessary statements were being issued against him.

Sunny Deol said he would not waste his time countering such statements and instead work hard towards achieving his goal on winning the seat. The actor-turned-politician said his mind was more occupied thinking about creating employment opportunities and development of the constituency rather than indulge in mudslinging. He appealed to the voters to vote for the candidate who cares about the future of the area.

However, area legislator Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal said neither Congress candidate Sunil Jakhar nor Chief Minister Amarinder Singh could bring improvement nor initiate developmental works in the area. The BJP-Akali Dal has fielded 62-year-old Sunny Deol from Gurdaspur in the seat that was represented four times by yesteryear actor Vinod Khanna, who died in April 2017 due to cancer.

Gurdaspur lies in the north of Punjab, sharing a border with Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir. The area is not as developed as other areas in Punjab. Sunny Deol has concluded with his campaigning. He shared a video summing up his campaigning journey.

