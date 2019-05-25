Elections 2019: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan congratulates Prime Minister Narendra Modi

bollywood

Bollywood's superstar Shah Rukh Khan today, took to his twitter handle to congratulate Narendra Modi over his win for the second term in the general election of the country

Shah Rukh Khan/picture courtesy: Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram handle

Expressing his delight over the news and holding the mandate of the people high, the actor tweeted, "We - as proud Indians - have chosen an establishment with great clarity and now we need to get behind it and work with it to have our hopes and dreams fulfilled. The Electoral Mandate and Democracy is a winner. Big congratulations to PM @narendramodi ji, @BJP4India and its leaders."

Earlier, Superstar Shah Rukh Khan also had made a special video for his fans and had urged them to vote. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had requested Bollywood actors to ensure high voter awareness and participation in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections through their creativity and constant engagement.

We - as proud Indians - have chosen an establishment with great clarity and now we need to get behind it and work with it to have our hopes and dreams fulfilled.The Electoral Mandate and Democracy is a winner.Big congratulations to PM @narendramodi ji, @BJP4India and its leaders. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 24, 2019

Shah Rukh Khan who shared the video on his social media is not only an actor but a global icon with the power to influence a wide range of public for the greater good. Shah Rukh Khan has time and again taken a stand in public interest, using his fandom as a tool for social welfare.

The Indian actor recently became the first Indian celebrity to appear on David Letterman's show for which he travelled to New York City. The show was all about in-depth conversations and had in-the-field segments expressing where the actor was his best witty self, as ever.

SRK is the only Indian actor to earn three doctorates, is not only Bollywood's favourite but is also an icon across the globe. Recently, he was bestowed with an honorary doctorate in philanthropy by University of Law, London.

