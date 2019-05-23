Elections results 2019: Twitter users remove 'Chowkidar,' to follow the spirit

national

After PM Narendra Modi removed chowkidar from his Twitter handle, the hashtag "Chowkidar Spirit" started trending on the micro-blogging platform

After a thumping victory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi removed the 'chowkidar' prefix from his Twitter handle but said that the word remains an integral part of him. PM Modi had added chowkidar in his Twitter handle on March 17, a day after launching the "Main Bhi Chowkidar (I am a watchman too)" campaign on social media.

Now, the time has come to take the Chowkidar Spirit to the next level.



Keep this spirit alive at every moment and continue working for India’s progress.



The word ‘Chowkidar’ goes from my Twitter name but it remains an integral part of me. Urging you all to do the same too! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2019

Several Twitter users immediately followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to remove the prefix ‘Chowkidar from their Twitter handles. "The word ‘Chowkidar' goes from my Twitter name but it remains an integral part of me. Urging you all to do the same too!" tweeted Modi.

Immediately after that, the hashtag "Chowkidar Spirit" started trending on the micro-blogging platform. "Mission accomplished... Chowkidar spirit will continue," tweeted one user. "Right sir; Chowkidar Spirit to the next level. Spirit alive always," wrote another.

One user wrote: "Modi ji aapne Bola aur humne follow nai kiya aisa hoga kya. Let's keep chowkidar spirit within us, but lets remove it from our Twitter names...

PM Modi had added chowkidar in his Twitter handle on March 17, a day after launching the "Main Bhi Chowkidar (I am a watchman too)" campaign on social media. At that time he had called all those a watchman who are fighting corruption, dirt, social evils and are working for the progress of India.

Soon after, the Prime Minister added 'Chowkidar' prefix to his Twitter handle, and several BJP leaders and the party followers followed.

