External affiars minister Jaishankar reaches Bhutan, meets PM Tshering

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar greeted by Bhutan's Foreign Minister Tandi Dorji on his arrival in Bhutan Pic/Twitter S. Jaishankar

On June 7, 2019, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who is on a two-day visit to Bhutan, met Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and discussed bilateral relations between the two neighbouring countries. This is Jaishankar's first foreign trip after he assumed charge of the Ministry. Upon arrival, he was received by his Bhutanese counterpart Tandi Dorji.

Thank you, Your Majesties. Eagerly look forward to visiting Bhutan again and continue working for further strenthening our unique bilateral partnership. pic.twitter.com/6VbPrFPaei — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 6, 2019

Great to be back in Bhutan!

Touched by the warm and sunny welcome! Thank you @FMBhutan Tandi Dorji pic.twitter.com/h7Jpktnz33 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 7, 2019

"Constructive conversation with a close partner. EAM @DrSJaishankar called on @PMBhutan Dr. Lotay Tshering and conveyed PM @narendramodi's greetings. High-level exchanges and engagements have further enhanced our bilateral connections," Raveesh Kumar, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, tweeted.

Excellent conversation with my colleague @FMBhutan Dr. Tandi Dorji. We recommitted ourselves to further enriching our special and unique ties. pic.twitter.com/Q4A9D7sRLc — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 7, 2019

As Minister, Jaishankar visiting Bhutan in his first foreign trip reflects the importance India attaches to its northern neighbour, he said.

It was a pleasure to call on @PMBhutan Dr. Lotay Tshering.

Conveyed PM @narendramodi’s greetings and had a cordial conversation on important elements of the bilateral partnership. pic.twitter.com/ZdnUKw7ptR — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 7, 2019

"Giving a new thrust to time-tested friendship! EAM @DrSJaishankar held talks with @FMBhutan Dr. Tandi Dorji. The two Ministers discussed issues of mutual interest with an emphasis on development partnership and hydropower," Kumar tweeted.

The Minister is also expected to get an audience with Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

