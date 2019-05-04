Farhan Akhtar to revisit his Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara days

bollywood

Farhan Akhtar plans to take a road trip again (as he did in the movie with co-stars Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol) to remember those special moments while shooting

Farhan Akhtar will be revisiting his Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011) days. The actor will be in Madrid for the UEFA Champions league finale on June 1. The city has a special place in his heart as the film was shot there.

He plans to take a road trip again (as he did in the movie with co-stars Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol) to remember those special moments while shooting. We assume ladylove Shibani Dandekar will be with him.

Talking about his relationship with Shibani Dandekar, the couple is painting the town and social media red with their love and PDA. Their respective social media accounts are all about each other and how they are in love with each other.

Farhan and Shibani's relationship began dating each other almost a year ago. Their first Instagram post was a cryptic one, with a picture of them hands held tight. The couple still continues to play the decoding cryptic posts' game with their followers on social media.

Reportedly, they have decided to take the plunge and seemingly the duo is planning a summer wedding this year. It was in Bhumi Pednekar's talk show, Tape Cast season 2 where Bhumi played a segment titled, 'Do Not Play cassette'. The cassette had Shibani popping out the marriage question to Farhan. She asked, "When are we getting married?"

Farhan Akhtar couldn't stop blushing and without dodging the question, he replied saying, "I don't know. Maybe April or May."

Let's wait for the couple to make some official announcement about their marriage.

