Four including late cop's wife booked for misbehaving with police in Malad

Cops try to arrest vendor for selling for on road in Malad; accused interfered with police officials and also hurled abuses at them when they were arrested and put in the police van

Four persons including the wife of a late Police Inspector were booked for allegedly misbehaving, abusing and interfering with the Bangur Nagar police while they were on duty. This took place last night near the Mind Space area in Malad West.

Three people were arrested and the accused wife of a late police inspector was given a summon notice.

The accused has been identified as Vishal Killedar (33), Amit Bhatt (34), Ankit Gada (32) and the wife of a late police inspector from the Mumbai police. Vishal Killedar works as a bouncer and also an actor by profession and has worked in several advertisements with Bollywood star Tiger Shroff.

According to police sources, the accused were eating 'Egg Bhurji' near Mind space area last night. The Bangurnagar patrolling team had then rushed to the spot and caught hold of the vendor for selling food on the road.

According to reports, while the official caught the vendor and was about to put him in the police van, the accused opposed the same and began to interfere in the matter. They started arguing and misbehaving with the police personnel. The accused persons also allegedly hurled abuses at the police officials on the spot as well as when they were taken in the police van to the cop station, according to a police official.

The accused woman tore the official statement in the police station and abused the police official

s. The police inspector on night duty Arvind Chandanshive and another police official have arrested the three male accused while they allow the woman to go after issuing her a summon notice. This was since the woman could not be arrested during the night, he added.

The accused has been booked under 353, 427, 504 506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The three accused were produced before the Borivali court today and they were remanded into judicial custody, said senior inspector Vijay Bane from Bangur Nagar police station.

The accused woman claims that the police officials were trying to extort money from the vendor. Speaking with Mid-day, she says that while she and her friends Vishal Killedar and the others opposed to the act, the police officials got angry and slapped fake charges against them and arrested them.

