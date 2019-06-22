Full day everyday, writes Arjun Kapoor on Malaika Arora's photo

bollywood

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, fitness freak Malaika shared a photo of performing an aasan on social media, however, Arjun Kapoor had some other plans

It was a regular day for Malaika Arora when she shared a picture of her performing yoga on her Instagram handle. But what added more to this photo was her rumoured boyfriend Arjun Kapoor's witty comment.

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, fitness freak Malaika shared a photo where she is seen performing an aasan. She captioned, "Breath. Stretch. Repeat. This #InternationalYogaDay, discover the inner you!"

Needless to say, the post was loved by Malaika's fan, and friends too. But her rumoured beau Arjun Kapoor had some other plans. The 2 States star left an epic reply that will leave you in splits. Commenting on Malla's post, he wrote: "Full day everyday [sic]".

This isn't the first time, Arjun had something to say to Malaika on a public platform. Recently, when Malaika shared a series of photos on her Instagram about DIY (Do It Yourself) on how to tie a ponytail, Arjun Kapoor commented: "Still not tied after 5 pictures... [sic]".

Malaika was married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan for 18 years before they announced their split in 2016. She is currently dating Arjun Kapoor. After keeping his relationship secret, Arjun finally opened up about his equation with Malaika and said that they aren't doing anything wrong.

In a recent interview, he said, "We've come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There's a certain understanding the media has... they've been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable."

He also said, "Where the paps are concerned, we give them photos when walking in and out of a place. It is normal. There's certain ease. We're not doing anything wrong. I don't want that story being conveyed that we're still hiding when we're not. They understood that."

However, Arjun said that he is not thinking about marriage presently. He said, "I'm not getting married. I understand why there are speculations. 33 for most people in India is a great age to get married, but not for me. I still have time."

In fact, rumour mills were active that the two will be taking the nuptial plunge in between April 18 and April 22. The couple had even asked their friends to keep themselves available, and the closed ones have also tried to adjust their busy schedules accordingly.

On the work front, On the work front, Malaika was seen in the song Hello Hello from the movie Pataakha, while Arjun Kapoor's India's Most Wanted made average numbers at the box office. Apart from the recently-released film, Kapoor is currently shooting for Panipat with Kriti Sanon. He will also appear in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Parineeti Chopra.

