Goa's Dabolim International airport services suspended for 2 hours
A spokesperson for the airport said that Indian Navy personnel were at the site, cleaning the fuel from the runway and carrying out repairs along the stretch
All flight operations at Goa's Dabolim International Airport have been suspended for two hours on Saturday afternoon after a detachable fuel tank attached to a MiG-29K aircraft fell on the runway, spilling fuel and causing minor damage to the landing and take-off strip, an AAI spokesperson said.
All flight operations at #Goa's #DabolimInternationalAirport have been suspended for two hrs on June 8 afternoon after a detachable fuel tank attached to a #MiG29K aircraft fell on the runway, spilling fuel and causing minor damage to the landing and take-off strip. pic.twitter.com/HnCJXhdFmN— IANS Tweets (@ians_india) June 8, 2019
"Due to jettisoned fuel tank on the runway during MiG sortie the operations are closed for two hours at Goa airport. Pl bear with us," Airport Authority of India (AAI) Goa tweeted on its official Twitter handle on Saturday afternoon.
#UPDATE: Flight operations resume at Goa Airport. https://t.co/xe2r1n3XyI— ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2019
Airport operations are likely to commence at around 4 p.m.
A spokesperson for the airport said that Indian Navy personnel were at the site, cleaning the fuel from the runway and carrying out repairs along the stretch.
"These are external fuel tanks outfitted to aircraft in order to enable them to cover more distance. One such tank attached to a MiG-29K got jettisoned off the jet during a sortie and landed on the runway," the spokesperson told IANS.
The airport is operated from Indian naval base INS Hansa located in the South Goa district.
Top news stories of the day
- Virat Kohli slapped Rs 500 fine for washing car with drinking water by Gurugram corporation
- Mantralaya dengue scare: BMC drops pesticide grains in Metro 3 pits
- Mumbai: City's water levels down to less than 10 percent of total stock
- Smriti Irani's mushy moments with husband Zubin spell romance!
- Thane: Cadbury junction flyover to remain open during the repairs
- Mumbai: City mountaineer revisits near-death experience in the Everest jam
- Mumbai: In a first, MSHRC takes note of MU law result chaos
- Do you know Belly dancing helps you lose weight, improve sex life?
- Mumbai: MMRDA setup control room to tackle bad roads, water logging issues during monsoon
- British Airways passenger forced to sit on seat with vomit; Airline gets trolled
- World Oceans Day: 10 spectacular marine animals in pictures
- Watch video: Old man serving water to pedestrians in sweltering Delhi heat will melt your heart
- Sudarshan Pattanaik's remarkable beach sand sculptures are a must see
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates
Virat Kohli slapped Rs 500 fine for washing car with drinking water by Gurugram corporation